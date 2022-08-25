ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Lies of P is the breakout Gamescom hit

By Alyssa Mercante
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDvdB_0hVO3I3J00

Lies of P, a Soulslike game based on the story of Pinocchio, is looking like the biggest breakout out of this year's Gamescom. IGN tweeted a photo of what looks like the line to demo Lies of P at the German convention, with a crude sign made out of red masking tape that indicates a two-hour wait from that point forward. A group of people can be seen sitting before the two-hour-wait mark, one of them brilliantly sitting in a pop-up camping chair. Gamers are nothing if not resourceful.

See more

It's unclear if GamesRadar's own Josh West waited in a two-hour long line for his Lies of P hands-on preview, but he did get to spend a chunk of time trying out the highly anticipated game. West writers that "lie Bloodborne, combat is aggressive and encourages forward momentum," so expect Lies of P to be fairly punishing and intense.

Lies of P stunned the Gamescom crowd with a gorgeous and freaky gameplay trailer showing off Bloodborne-like scenes, strategic dialogue choices, and Pinocchio's arsenal of weapons, which includes melee items, an arm cannon, and some cool elemental/magical powers.

Lies of P is set to release in 2023 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. It's been confirmed as a Game Pass day one title , so a lot more people will get a chance to try out this Soulslike than the dozens waiting in line at Gamescom.

Until Lies of P drops, here are some great games like Dark Souls to brush up on your Souls skills.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?

This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

House of the Dragon episode 2 ending explained

House of the Dragon premiered on HBO with such a bang, one that eventually reached 20 million viewers last week. After a massive debut, the hype continues this week as the machinations of those who surround Viserys Targaryen and his eventual heir, Rhaenyra, slowly take form. We take a look at this House of the […] The post House of the Dragon episode 2 ending explained appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Gamescom#German#Xbox Series X S
GamesRadar

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans think a new Poison-type reveal is imminent

The Pokemon Company is teasing something new for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and fans think they've already figured out what is might be. Yesterday on August 29, the official Pokemon Twitter account tweeted out the strange set of images just below. The accompanying hashtag makes it abundantly clear that the strange images on rocks and trees are from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and the tweet specifically mentions the region of Paldea, where the two new games are set.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony

A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
wegotthiscovered.com

An underwhelming franchise spin-off is possessing the streaming charts

The Conjuring universe is undoubtedly one of the most profitable horror franchises of the modern era, and its overall success eventually spawned a spin-off in The Nun. Now, in the wake of The Nun 2 landing a release date for next year’s spooky season — horror fanatics are gearing up for the upcoming sequel by allowing the demonic nun Valak to wreak havoc on their television sets.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy