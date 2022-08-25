ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers QB Plan Not Going As Mason Rudolph Expected

By Stephen Thompson
 4 days ago

Despite plenty of noise, Mason Rudolph is keeping his focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- Mason Rudolph has gradually fallen down the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart as training camp wears on. The coaching staff has become increasingly enamored with 2021 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who has vaulted up simultaneously. Meanwhile, Rudolph has been pushed out of the starting competition and into trade rumors.

In that sense, training camp has been somewhat disappointing for Rudolph, who was hoping to have been taking more snaps with the starters by this point in August.

"I try to say nothing surprises me anymore," Rudolph said. "But I think I said this previously in camp - I would have enjoyed taking more first-team reps but that didn't happen and I think I made the most of the reps I did get. That's all you can do."

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada said the quarterback competition has gone mostly according to his pre-camp plan but what that plan was is a mystery to Rudolph. He could only react to the changing circumstances and work with the chances he was given.

"We never get any heads up like 'Hey, this is what's going to happen on August 15th'," Rudolph said. "So it may not have surprised [Canada] because he knew the plan. But I think it's about how you react to the hand you've been dealt and how you overcome adversity. I think I've done that well."

Rudolph said it's been easy to shut out the external noise - whether it be comments on his play or value as a trade asset - and is instead singularly focused on putting his best foot forward. Consistent with that attitude, Rudolph said he's not burying his Steelers tenure before its died, despite the rumors that he is being shopped on the trading market.

"I think it's too soon to say. We'll see," Rudolph said. "I mean, we've got another week so I'm going to keep doing my job each and everyday and hit the field Sunday and compete. ... I'm proud of the way I competed and I'm excited about whatever the road has in store for me."

John Daniels
4d ago

Any quarterback on a roster, UNLESS they're Tom Brady, has to KNOW the writing is on the wall, if a QB Is selected, in the draft, and CERTAINLY if that person is selected in a higher round. 🤔 Only thing you can do, then, is do your best, and hope that the recruit, pulls a Ryan Leaf.

Randall Gay
3d ago

he have had his chance to prove himself that he should be the starter but he simply has not proven he can be the starter and this is why the Steelers drafted Pickett and went out and got mitch

