New London — Siblings Annabel Gujarro-Sines, 8, Daniel, 9, and their mother Erica Sines, walk along Ocean Avenue to Ocean Beach Park on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Sines said they live in the neighborhood and walk to the beach as often as possible. “I got excited about the cooler weather last week,” she commented, “but we really can’t complain about more hot walk to the beach summer days.”

Hot, humid weather is predicted for the next several days.