Murder charges dropped against teenagers for blaze that killed two firefighters

DA: Man convicted of attempted murder, arson
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 37-year-old man from Visalia was convicted of attempted murder and arson on Thursday, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office. Officials say on Feb. 7, 2021, Super Bowl Sunday, at around 6:30 p.m. Mark Martin allegedly broke into the garage of his ex-girlfriend with whom he has two […]
GV Wire
Visalia Man Convicted of Attempted Murder in Arson at Former Girlfriend’s House
After considering a mountain of evidence against a 37-year-old Visalia man, a jury convicted him on four counts of attempted murder and other charges last week. Mark Martin faces life in prison for setting a fire in the garage at the home of a former girlfriend with whom he had two children on the evening of Feb. 7, 2021.
Search for missing California woman Jolissa Fuentes is now a criminal investigation, police say
The disappearance of a California woman, last seen on video at a convenience store more than three weeks ago, is now being treated as a criminal matter, police said. Jolissa Fuentes, 22, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 7, according to the Selma Police Department. She was last...
Man allegedly shot girlfriend for working longer hours: docs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angry his girlfriend had a new job and was working longer hours, Glenn Jones spent the afternoon of Aug. 12 drinking heavily and waiting for her to get home, according to court documents. Around 7 p.m. Jones drove by Christine Patrice Medina‘s house on First Street as she pulled up and […]
2 arrested after stolen AirPods tracked them to Reedley, police say
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects arrested for an armed robbery of a teenager were tracked to Reedley using a pair of stolen wireless earbuds, Sanger police say. On Friday, officers say they responded to a report of an armed robbery after a 14-year-old was confronted by two suspects and was threatened with a gun. […]
Authorities ID man killed in suspected DUI crash on I-5
The California Highway Patrol said a driver in a deadly single car roll-over crash on Saturday night was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.
Bakersfield Californian
'So senseless and tragic': Hundreds honor CDCR counselor at vigil
Hundreds descended upon the parking lot at Target at The Shops at Riverwalk on Sunday to remember a corrections counselor who was shot and killed at the same spot last week. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, died Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds near the chargers for electric cars. The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the case.
Search for Jolissa Fuentes reaches third week
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a missing woman who was last seen leaving a gas station earlier this month in Selma. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance […]
KMPH.com
Driver under the influence in deadly head-on crash in Hanford, according to CHP
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was killed and another received major injuries in a head-on crash in Hanford on Saturday. CHP responded to the crash on 14th Ave. south of Iona Ave., south of Armona. Officers say the driver of a 2012 Chevy Silverado was traveling north on...
Vigil held for slain CDCR corrections counselor Benny Alcala
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community remembered CDCR corrections counselor Benny Alcala at a vigil Sunday evening in southwest Bakersfield. Dozens of people gathered in a parking lot at the Shops at River Walk, where Alcala was shot to death on Aug. 24. No information about a possible shooter or motive has been revealed. Family […]
Fresno County deputy injured during rescue mission for 2 trapped hikers
A Fresno County sheriff's deputy is recovering from at least one broken bone after falling during a rescue effort on Sunday morning.
Bakersfield Californian
CHP: Woman arrested after man dies in rollover crash
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Bakersfield woman on suspicion of felony DUI Saturday, after a rollover crash left a man dead in the Fort Tejon area, according to a CHP news release. A 2004 Toyota Solara was found on its roof in the right shoulder of the northbound lanes...
thesungazette.com
Terra Bella man hit by truck while running from officers
According to the Tulare Police Department, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, dispatchers received a notification from a license plate reader (LPR) in the area of Leland and Hillman. The notification advised that a stolen vehicle was in the area and provided the vehicle description. Officers responded to the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Road 24 [Visalia, CA]
Motorcycle Accident on State Route 21 Resulted in One Fatality. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m., on Road 24 and State Route 201. According to investigators, a 34-year-old motorcyclist going westbound on State Route 201 collided with a 70-year-old pickup-truck driver who was traveling southbound on Road 24. The collision ejected the motorcyclist and left him with fatal injuries.
crimevoice.com
Alleged Possession of a Loaded Firearm at School
Originally Published By: Corcoran Police Department NIXLE webpage. “On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 12:35 PM, Corcoran Police School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified of a firearm on campus. Corcoran High School staff advised they had a student in the office who was in possession of a firearm. The SRO was informed one of the School Safety Officer’s was told a student had a vape pen in their backpack. When the School Safety.
San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno
A 58-year-old San Luis Obispo man was killed in a motorcycle accident along Highway 41 in Fresno on Friday afternoon. The post San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CHP warns about scam on Bakersfield freeways
The California Highway Patrol is warning the public about a scam on Bakersfield freeways involving a man asking Good Samaritans for help and then their bank information to pay them back for gas money.
fox10phoenix.com
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
Two men arrested for grand theft, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested for grand theft on Friday in Visalia according to the Visalia Police Department. According to officers at on Lebec Street and Harter Avenue around 7:30 p.m., two men identified as 19-year-old Ernesto Palacios and 36-year-old Luis Juarez were allegedly removing lumber from a construction site. Officials say […]
1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Kings County, CHP says
A suspected DUI driver is in custody after a deadly crash in Kings County.
