Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Pedro Martinez sends World Series message to Mets’ aces

Pedro Martinez’s tenure with the New York Mets is not remembered as fondly as his time with the Boston Red Sox. Part of that is down to the lack of championships, and Martinez is apparently still bothered by that. Martinez was one of many former Mets players at Citi...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Cubs Were Wise To Move On From Kris Bryant

Chicago Cubs fans had a lot to say about the team trading away Kris Bryant last season. Fans didn’t want to see their third baseman leave after helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. However, moving on from Bryant is proving to be a wise decision. While...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes

When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Five things to know about Brewers call-up Garrett Mitchell

The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Garrett Mitchell with the 20th overall pick in 2020. Many believed that Mitchell would be taken within the first five picks. However, many teams were scared away by the fact that he is a Type-1 diabetic. Once known as juvenile diabetes, Type-1 diabetes presents itself early in one’s life. As a result of the disease, the pancreas does not produce any insulin. Symptoms of Type-1 diabetes include:
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions

Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

The Mariners Have A Promising Stat In Their Favor

The Seattle Mariners have turned things around after a rough start to the 2022 season. The team went 90-72 last season and finished just short of the postseason, but this year, they look like a serious threat to reach the playoffs and potentially even make a deep run. This is...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Bartolo Colon making one final baseball comeback

Bartolo Colon is a cult figure across the baseball world, but it seems the legendary ride may finally be coming to an end. Colon was in attendance for the New York Mets’ Old-Timers Day on Saturday and told the team’s Spanish radio broadcaster Johnny Trujillo that he plans to make one more comeback in the Dominican Winter League before retiring.
MLB
Yardbarker

Fernando Tatis Jr. Loses A Major Endorsement

There is a lot of drama surrounding San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. In addition to suffering a wrist injury in the offseason, the embattled shortstop now faces an 80-game suspension due to PED use that will stretch into the 2023 season. Tatis had been one of the most...
SAN DIEGO, CA

