There are so many reasons why you get a second dog — like maybe you really want your dog to have a BFF. That's totally fair, but even once you bring home the second puppy you have to cross your fingers and hope that they get along. On TikTok, a video of a Golden Retriever's first nap with the new dog has gone viral. It's so incredible to see these two become fast friends in real time.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO