Who is Longhorns' Top Breakout Candidate?

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornsCountry
 4 days ago

Steve Sarkisian might've provide a hint earlier this week on who he thinks is poised for a major breakout.

Regardless of what last year's 5-7 record might show, there's little doubt that the Texas Longhorns possess some elite talent on the offensive side of the ball headed into this season.

Some of this talent has yet to completely emerge though, leaving room to wonder about who will be Texas' top breakout candidate this season.

Coach Steve Sarkisian might've provided a hint earlier this week on who he thinks is poised for a major breakout.

"I love (Ja'Tavion) Sanders," Sarkisian said. "Probably one of, if arguably the most improved player on our team from a year ago to this time. He's a big, physical guy ... he’s probably got the best hands on our team. He’s got very strong hands, can make contested catches. He’s a guy we’re definitely very excited about.”

247Sports revealed its list of 13 players primed for breakouts this season and detailed Sanders as the choice for Texas and the only tight end on the list.

Here's what the analysis had to say about Sanders:

Is it fair to list a former five-star as a breakout player? In this case I’d argue yes. A jumbo athlete looking for a position coming out of high school, Ja'Tavion Sanders played only 28 snaps as a true freshman. His workload will increase considerably in 2022. Texas has a deep tight end room, but the Longhorns are expected to work primarily out of 12-personnel (2 WRs, 2 TEs, 1 RB), providing plenty of snaps for that group. And Sanders, all 6-foot-4, 249 pounds of him, will be used plenty as both a blocker and pass catcher.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian recently called Sanders “the most improved player” on the team from this time last year till now. Sarkisian also said Sanders has the best hands on the team.

While Sanders only recorded one catch as a freshman, one look at his high school stats and it is not hard to see why he can be an integral member of the offense.

In his senior season at Denton Ryan, he recorded 63 receptions for 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns. Sanders averaged an impressive 18.4 yards per reception, showing that he has the ability to turn any play into a big play once the ball is in his hands.

There is no doubt that the potential for Sanders to be an elite tight end is there for the taking. If he can take that next step in his second year with Ewers at quarterback then this Texas offense will be even harder for opponents to stop on a weekly basis.

