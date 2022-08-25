ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Douglas County firefighters sent to help with Rum Creek Fire.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from Douglas County were sent down to Merlin, OR to help battle the fast growing Rum Creek Fire. According to the Douglas County task force, they were requested by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s (OSFM) office under the Emergency Conflagration Act to assist with structural protection in the area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
An escaped horse causes vehicle crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
Sheriff: Dillard man dies in Hwy 42 crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 64. Police say a westbound Chevrolet pickup driven by Bruce Wayne Tims, 56, of Dillard, went into the ditch, through...
DILLARD, OR
Fire at Sutherlin Bi-Mart investigated as arson

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
SUTHERLIN, OR
Man from Days creek seriously injured in vehicle crash

DAYS CREEK, Ore. — Saturday morning around 4:15 a.m. The Douglas County Sheriff's office along with fire and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene where the occupant of the vehicle crash was trapped and was 250 feet down an embankment. Deputies say the driver, 57-year-old Steven Thomas Kremer...
DAYS CREEK, OR
Canyonville DMV set to resume regular hours after Labor Day

CANYONVILLE, Ore. — The Canyonville DMV office says they will resume their regular hours starting Tuesday, September 6, after the Labor Day holiday. The office will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a midday closure from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
CANYONVILLE, OR
Scam calls invade Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been receiving calls from the community that people have been getting calls that claim they are from the sheriff's office. According to deputies, the callers identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Fatal Crash on HWY 126W

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on HWY 126W near milepost 29 early Saturday morning. OSP revealed in their investigation that westbound Chevrolet Colorado, operated by 39-year-old Chad Colborn from Florence, OR failed to negotiate a corner and exited the roadway, striking a tree.
EUGENE, OR

