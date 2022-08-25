SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Fire crews were able to put out a shed fire before it spread to an attached house on Friday, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire officials said they responded to a grass fire at a house on south 37th Street in Springfield just before 2:30 p.m. on August 26. Upon arrival, they found the fire had spread to a nearby shed and was threatening to spread onto the house attached to the shed. Officials say crews quickly mounted an attack on the fire, and were able to have it totally extinguished by about 3 p.m. The fire did not spread onto the house.

SPRINGFIELD, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO