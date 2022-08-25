Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek fire is now at 10% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire Officials will hold a meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to provide an update on the Cedar Creek Fire. The meeting will be held at the Greenwaters Park Community building and will also be hosted live on their Facebook page. The Cedar Creek Fire is...
nbc16.com
Crews knock down brush fire in Thurston Hills Natural Area
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Depot. joined crews from Oregon Department of Forestry and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue on a small brush fire in the Thurston Hills Natural Area Sunday morning. The fire was located off the Camas Crest Trail. ODF accessed the area...
nbc16.com
Fire at Sutherlin Bi-Mart investigated as arson
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire finally starts to slow down
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles east of Oakridge, OR is up to 7,632 acres but is now at 10% containment. According to the National Incident Management team and the US Forest service, Calm weather and fire behavior have provided windows of opportunity for fire suppression. In the Waldo Lake Wilderness firefighters are building direct fireline using minimum impact suppression tactics (MIST) from Waldo Lake westward.
kcfmradio.com
Fatal Wreck Saturday; State of Emergency; 25K for Pioneer Museum
A Saturday morning wreck on Highway 126 claimed the life of a Florence Man. 39 year old Chad Colborn failed to negotiate a corner near milepost 29 when his Chevy Colorado left the roadway and struck a tree. The accident happened early, around 6:15 in the morning. another passenger in the vehicle Skeyla Wardrobe, 26, of Mapleton was transported via air ambulance with critical injuries. There were two other passengers 34 year old Shane Sprinkly and 24 year old Jaydon Woodruff of Eugene, both were transported with non-life threatening injuries. The accident caused a closure of highway 126 for about 5 hours while the crash was investigated. Oregon State Police were assisted by West Lane Fire, Central Lane Fire and Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
nbc16.com
Douglas County firefighters sent to help with Rum Creek Fire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from Douglas County were sent down to Merlin, OR to help battle the fast growing Rum Creek Fire. According to the Douglas County task force, they were requested by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s (OSFM) office under the Emergency Conflagration Act to assist with structural protection in the area.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Lane Co., Aug. 29
On August 27, 2022 at approximately 1:15AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 32. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by Randal Hahn Jr. (41) of Eugene, crossed over the northbound lane and exited the roadway striking a utility pole. Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hahn sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Junction City Fire Department and ODOT.
KDRV
Days Creek man found seriously injured seven hours after truck rolls down embankment
DAYS CREEK, Ore. -- A Days Creek man is seriously injured after the truck he was driving rolled 150 feet down an embankment, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Steven Kremer, 57, of Days Creek was trapped in his pickup truck for more than seven hours from Friday night into Saturday morning before a neighbor heard him yelling for help.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 42 Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 29
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 12:53 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 64. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound brown Chevrolet pickup, operated by Bruce Wayne Tims (56) of Dillard, went into the ditch, through a fence and exited the roadway, into a tree. The vehicle came to an abrupt stop and was heavily damaged. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash. Tims sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Ronald Knowtt (48) of Drain, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. OSP was assisted by Tenmile Fire Department and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Motorcycle Fatal, Lane Co., Aug. 29
On August 24th just after 7:30pm, deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle traffic crash on High Prairie Rd. near Dead Mountain Rd. outside of Oakridge. A female motorcyclist crashed and suffered severe injuries. Medics responded and began performing life-saving measures, however she did not survive. Investigation of the scene revealed that the 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle was traveling westbound on High Prairie Rd. when the driver lost control, skidded and then crashed onto the roadway. The driver was identified as 42 year old Melissa Marie Shambley of Oakridge. Shambley had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
kezi.com
Eugene Springfield Fire extinguishes shed fire before it spreads to house
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Fire crews were able to put out a shed fire before it spread to an attached house on Friday, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire officials said they responded to a grass fire at a house on south 37th Street in Springfield just before 2:30 p.m. on August 26. Upon arrival, they found the fire had spread to a nearby shed and was threatening to spread onto the house attached to the shed. Officials say crews quickly mounted an attack on the fire, and were able to have it totally extinguished by about 3 p.m. The fire did not spread onto the house.
nbc16.com
An escaped horse causes vehicle crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
THREE DOLLAR GENERAL STORES REMAIN CLOSED, SUTHERLIN REOPENS
Three Dollar General stores in the area remain closed, after being shut down by Douglas County Building Department Director Bill Clemens in July. The Sutherlin location was allowed to reopen on Wednesday after electrical and permit issues were addressed. Information released by Douglas County government on Friday, said the closures...
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 6:19 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 126W near milepost 29. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Chevrolet Colorado, operated by Chad Colborn (39)...
Semi spills load on Beltline Hwy in Eugene, closes exit to Delta Hwy
A crash involving a semi-truck has shut down the Beltline Highway interchange to Delta Highway in Lane County Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted.
KATU.com
One killed, three hurt when driver crashes into tree off Highway 126W in Lane County
An Oregon man died and three other people were hurt Saturday morning when a driver crashed into a tree off of Highway 126W west of Walton. Oregon State Police said Chad Colborn, 39, of Florence, was driving west on the highway in a Chevy Colorado when at about 6:20 a.m. he missed a corner, went off the road, and struck a tree.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 42 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (August 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 12:53 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 64. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound brown Chevrolet pickup, operated...
nbc16.com
King Estate donates 1000 lbs. of blue berries to Food for Lane County
Monday morning at King Estate, the winery had a surplus of berries from this year's harvest. So they loaded up a thousand pounds of blue berries and donated it all to Food for Lane County. Now they're headed out to food banks throughout the area. "King estate is always really...
kqennewsradio.com
DILLARD MAN DIES AFTER PICKUP LEAVES ROADWAY
A Dillard man died after his pickup left the roadway Friday afternoon. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 12:50 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 42 in the Tenmile area. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound vehicle, operated by 56-year old Bruce...
KATU.com
Driver dies after crashing with flatbed trailer on Highway 126E
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A driver died after crashing into a loaded flatbed trailer along Highway 126E on Friday morning, Oregon State Police officials said. Troopers say a driver was trying to back a flatbed trailer loaded with construction materials up into a driveway along the highway at about 7:40 a.m. Friday. A construction worker was flagging traffic while the driver was using the eastbound lane.
