DeWine and Whaley lay out their vision for state and local infrastructure needs
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley emphasized the importance of investing in Ohio’s infrastructure while speaking to a group of regional planners and local government leaders. The two took part, at separate times, in a forum hosted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission and the Ohio Association of...
New group aims to help Ohioans who have past criminal convictions on their record
A group that advocates on behalf of Ohioans who have criminal records is launching a new program in Cleveland. The Alliance for Safety and Justice's new program "TimeDone" will provide information to Ohioans held back by a past record to help them build economic stability for their families and communities.
Debates proposed for Ohio's governor and U.S. Senate contests
The Ohio Debate Commission is the latest organization to release its dates for planned debates for gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. The organization wants to hold debates on October 10 and 12 at the Akron-Summit County Public Library's main auditorium. But at this point, only one party's candidates have agreed to participate in the debates.
