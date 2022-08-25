ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debates proposed for Ohio's governor and U.S. Senate contests

The Ohio Debate Commission is the latest organization to release its dates for planned debates for gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. The organization wants to hold debates on October 10 and 12 at the Akron-Summit County Public Library's main auditorium. But at this point, only one party's candidates have agreed to participate in the debates.
