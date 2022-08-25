ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Register Citizen

In Photos: Stamford students head back to school

STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Photos: Fairfield students return to classrooms for 2022-23 school year

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Monday, students in Fairfield public schools had their first day of the new year. Interim Superintendent of Schools Stephen Tracy said there are 9,325 students enrolled in grades pre-K through 12. The district had employed 65 new teachers...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Catholic school parents urge Stratford to restore school nurse

STRATFORD — Parents of students at two Catholic schools in town are urging the Board of Education to reverse its decision to cut funding for a full-time nurse, arguing the move could jeopardize their children’s health and violate state law. The board approved the decision in June as...
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization

STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven stairway to nowhere: How a group of neighbors restored a piece of buried Fair Haven history

NEW HAVEN — Fair Haven Heights is blessed to have a group of neighbors willing to do their own hard work to improve their surroundings. But they never dreamed while clearing thick, invasive, non-native vines and weeds that have been choking off vegetation in expansive Fairmont Park that they would unearth — and end up restoring — genuine brownstone relics of the neighborhood’s past.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich Country Day seeks approvals for new athletic center funded by Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell

GREENWICH — The athletic facilities at Greenwich Country Day School are due for a major expansion, thanks to the generosity of NBA star Donovan Mitchell, a former student. The school administration is seeking approvals from the town Planning & Zoning Commission to construct a gym and basketball court with 53,596 square feet of new space at the independent school. The new athletic center would be built at the main campus at 401 Old Church Road.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Why Norwalk has no plans to move to hybrid or in-person meetings

NORWALK — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, causing public meetings to become virtual, the city experienced a rapid increase in public participation. The spike in participation began in April 2020 and it’s the reason why the city has no plans to shift any fully remote meetings to hybrid or in-person, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport: Developer lacks funds to finish East End project

BRIDGEPORT — The city is seeking state financial aid to complete a long-awaited but financially troubled East End commercial project billed as transformative for that neighborhood. Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has applied to the new Community Investment Fund the legislature established last year for $4.4 million for developer Anthony...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

New Fairfield’s nearly $200K public safety funding request goes to vote Tuesday

NEW FAIRFIELD — A $195,500 funding request to support public safety-related needs in town goes to taxpayer vote Tuesday. The requested appropriations include funding for a third full-time school resource officer, part-time dispatcher salaries, as well as additional money needed for the purchase of a police vehicle and an increase in the town’s ambulance/paramedic contract with Nuvance.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT

