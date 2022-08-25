Read full article on original website
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
In Photos: Stamford students head back to school
STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
Photos: Fairfield students return to classrooms for 2022-23 school year
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Monday, students in Fairfield public schools had their first day of the new year. Interim Superintendent of Schools Stephen Tracy said there are 9,325 students enrolled in grades pre-K through 12. The district had employed 65 new teachers...
New Haven-area Black business owners reflect on entrepreneurship, see bright future
NEW HAVEN — When Sheena Postell noticed that everything turned virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she took advantage of the opportunity by starting a social media company at the beginning of this year. Even though Postell was hesitant to quit her full-time job to pursue entrepreneurship, she said...
Catholic school parents urge Stratford to restore school nurse
STRATFORD — Parents of students at two Catholic schools in town are urging the Board of Education to reverse its decision to cut funding for a full-time nurse, arguing the move could jeopardize their children’s health and violate state law. The board approved the decision in June as...
Most Danbury-area schools to reopen this week. Here’s your back-to-school guide
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Most students in the Danbury area will return to the classroom this week to see new faces, perhaps some construction and an easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The new school year is expected to be, as one superintendent called it,...
Greenwich Public Schools welcome 79 new teachers: ‘We know that you can make that difference’
GREENWICH — As Greenwich Public Schools revs up for the 2022-23 school year, 79 new teachers converged at Greenwich High School. The group donned name tags and shook hands during the first day of new teacher orientation. At this year’s annual event, Superintendent Toni Jones spoke about a few new beginnings for the district.
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor arrested again for punching boy, 17, in Fairfield
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor was arrested earlier this month in an alleged road rage incident in Fairfield where he is accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face. Fairfield police said the latest incident took place in front of Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Aug. 13....
Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization
STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
New Haven stairway to nowhere: How a group of neighbors restored a piece of buried Fair Haven history
NEW HAVEN — Fair Haven Heights is blessed to have a group of neighbors willing to do their own hard work to improve their surroundings. But they never dreamed while clearing thick, invasive, non-native vines and weeds that have been choking off vegetation in expansive Fairmont Park that they would unearth — and end up restoring — genuine brownstone relics of the neighborhood’s past.
Couple that reinvented their restaurant due to COVID opens third Salt 2.0 location in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — With sister locations in Torrington and Litchfield, Salt 2.0 is officially open at 802 Federal Road in Brookfield, offering its expansive menu built around customizeable burritos, bowls and wraps — all with an emphasis on providing more healthy options. “Gluten free, vegan, keto, you name it,...
Seymour QB Caden Drezek seeking return to playoffs with eye on D-I colleges: ‘Amazing future’
SEYMOUR — He had a good arm when he was a lefty pitcher as a young kid. So when he got to the point in his football life where the players moved from yanking flags to wearing pads, the old running back switched places in the backfield. Now Caden...
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
Greenwich Country Day seeks approvals for new athletic center funded by Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell
GREENWICH — The athletic facilities at Greenwich Country Day School are due for a major expansion, thanks to the generosity of NBA star Donovan Mitchell, a former student. The school administration is seeking approvals from the town Planning & Zoning Commission to construct a gym and basketball court with 53,596 square feet of new space at the independent school. The new athletic center would be built at the main campus at 401 Old Church Road.
Greenwich looks to reroute its portion of the East Coast Greenway’s bicycle/pedestrian path
GREENWICH — A marked path for bicyclists and pedestrians that runs along the entire East Coast is up for a route change as it goes through Greenwich. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile-long route running from Maine to Florida. In Greenwich, the route is a combination of roads and trails through parks, marked by blue and green signs.
Why Norwalk has no plans to move to hybrid or in-person meetings
NORWALK — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, causing public meetings to become virtual, the city experienced a rapid increase in public participation. The spike in participation began in April 2020 and it’s the reason why the city has no plans to shift any fully remote meetings to hybrid or in-person, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
Bridgeport: Developer lacks funds to finish East End project
BRIDGEPORT — The city is seeking state financial aid to complete a long-awaited but financially troubled East End commercial project billed as transformative for that neighborhood. Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has applied to the new Community Investment Fund the legislature established last year for $4.4 million for developer Anthony...
Danbury 13-year-old learning to walk again after battling cancer, coma: ‘I had to be strong’
DANBURY — It was February when a frightened Jennifer French watched her barely 13-year-old son motionless and hooked up to tubes and pumps in the intensive care unit. “It was terrifying not knowing if he was going to ever recover from that,” she recalled. “We are grateful he did.”
New Fairfield’s nearly $200K public safety funding request goes to vote Tuesday
NEW FAIRFIELD — A $195,500 funding request to support public safety-related needs in town goes to taxpayer vote Tuesday. The requested appropriations include funding for a third full-time school resource officer, part-time dispatcher salaries, as well as additional money needed for the purchase of a police vehicle and an increase in the town’s ambulance/paramedic contract with Nuvance.
