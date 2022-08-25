ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus teachers approve new three-year contract to end strike

Columbus teachers have approved a new three-year labor deal to end the strike that started last week. The Columbus school board approved the new contract on Monday morning to allow teachers and students to return to the classroom on the same day. The contract guarantees that all student learning areas...
COLUMBUS, OH
Weekly reporter roundtable

Columbus city school students get another swipe at having the first day of classes, returning after their teachers approve a new three-year labor deal to end a strike that started last week. The new contract guarantees climate-controlled learning areas will be the rule in three years, a response to teacher...
COLUMBUS, OH
Jury selection begins for death penalty case in slaying of Rhoden family members

The first trial in the case of eight members of a single Ohio family shot to death more than six years ago is ready to begin. Defendant George Wagner IV was charged in the 2016 fatal shootings of the Rhoden family near Piketon in southern Ohio. Jury selection was expected to start Monday in county court in Waverly, about 65 miles south of Columbus, with opening statements next week.
WAVERLY, OH

