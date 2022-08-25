The first trial in the case of eight members of a single Ohio family shot to death more than six years ago is ready to begin. Defendant George Wagner IV was charged in the 2016 fatal shootings of the Rhoden family near Piketon in southern Ohio. Jury selection was expected to start Monday in county court in Waverly, about 65 miles south of Columbus, with opening statements next week.

