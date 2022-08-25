Read full article on original website
Related
South San Francisco man's dad ID'd as Lake Mead body
"They found my dad. I am still in awe and don't know how to feel."
SFGate
The brief history of a drowned Bay Area ghost town, Alma, California
I walked the shore of the Lexington Reservoir on a baking August morning in search of something. As lizards flitted through the dust and turkey vultures circled above me, the calm blue waters shimmered with shadows below. Passing the only other living soul around the 450-acre lake, a solitary fisherman under a blue umbrella, I walked up to the waterline at the spot several archival maps had pointed me.
SFGate
Jailers driving a pregnant inmate went to Starbucks. She lost her baby.
By the time jail staff responded to her calls for help, Sandra Quinones's water had been broken for two hours. Employees at the Orange County, Calif., jail where the pregnant woman was incarcerated refused to call an ambulance, instead driving her to a hospital on a non-emergency basis. Along the...
SFGate
1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at home
SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
Comments / 0