Superstar Athletes Who Love Some Betting Action

Betting on the results of sporting events is one of the world's oldest pastimes, therefore gambling and sports have a long history together. And it's not just us simple folk that enjoy the exhilaration of a bet. Many well-known athletes throughout the past few decades have indulged in some form of gambling in their spare time.

Over the course of their careers, successful professional athletes can earn millions of dollars in salaries and endorsement deals. With this kind of wealth, they are able to partake in a variety of gambling activities without concern. And we're talking about some serious cash; some of these stars place bets worth from tens of thousands to even millions of dollars.

Of course, if an athlete has a major gambling habit, they could have financial difficulties even if they are wealthy. Even worse, when gambling scandals are exposed, these sports stars' reputations might be damaged. Therefore, it is evident that responsible gambling is crucial, even for superstars.

Nevertheless, these superstar athletes were known to be avid gamblers throughout their careers and relished the thrill and possibility of great profits, whether they were wagering at casinos or spread betting on sporting events. And some of them even supported the full regulation of online gambling.

Michael Jordan

Regarding Michael Jordan 's basketball career, not much can be said. He revolutionized the game and was unquestionably the greatest player to ever step foot on a basketball court. He won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, and as a result of his international success and contribution to the NBA's growth in popularity abroad, he attracted millions of followers across the globe.

In addition to being the biggest basketball star of all time and having a brief outfield career in the Minor League, His Royal Airness was also noted for being an enthusiastic gambler.

And it became even more obvious how his competitiveness had a significant role in this after "Last Dance" premiered in 2020. He was a well-known figure in high stakes gambling and Las Vegas casinos, where he was renowned for placing bets of up to $100,000 in a single night. In 1993, the night before a playoff game against the Knicks, Jordan was reportedly spotted gambling in Atlantic City.

Charles Barkley

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

Currently working as a TNT analyst, Charles Barkley is a former NBA player. Listed as one of the top 75 players in NBA history, he played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets while becoming an 11-time NBA All-Star and the 1993 NBA Most Valuable Player. The Round Mound of Rebound, as he was known, was also a member of the American Dream Team, which won two gold medals at the Olympics in 1992 and 1996.

Chuck frequently visited casinos in Las Vegas, especially when he was playing for the Suns. There, he would wager on sporting events and play at high-stakes blackjack tables. He reportedly won US$700,000 over the course of a weekend in Las Vegas in 2007, mixing Super Bowl bets and blackjack winnings. He now speaks on behalf of a well-known online sportsbook and promotes the regulation of internet gambling.

John Daly

@OldRowSports/Twitter

John Daly is undoubtedly the most controversial golfer in history. He first appeared on the scene in the early 1990s, smoking and drinking frequently while playing golf, and quickly gained notoriety for his non-country club appearance and demeanor. With such a strong personality, it comes as no surprise that Daly loves gambling.

Daly has placed the majority of his bets on blackjack and slots, which he once played nonstop for two days in a row. He claimed in an interview that his favorite casino game was a "double diamond machine with a cherry". Daly further claims that he once wagered between $5,000 and $15,000 on each of seven blackjack hands at once.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a retired professional boxer and currently a boxing promoter with his own company, Mayweather Promotions. He is one of the most successful pay-per-view draws in any sport and is regarded as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time. During his career, he won fifteen major world championships. He topped Forbes' ranking of the top 50 athletes in the world for four years.

Furthermore, Mayweather is a well-known gambler who frequently shares images of his betting slips on social media, some of which contain bets worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Additionally, he is a frequent player at various high-stakes tables at casinos in Las Vegas. He reportedly made wagers worth $13 million during Super Bowl XLVIII.