ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Pair Plead Guilty To Stealing & Selling Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley's Diary To Right-Wing Group For $40,000

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmWOo_0hVNxoQh00
Mega

Two people from Florida pleaded guilty in federal court this week to stealing Joe Biden ’s daughter’s diary before selling it for upwards of $40,000, Radar has confirmed.

Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander appeared before a New York federal court on Thursday where they admitted to stealing Ashley Biden ’s diary in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1joEUr_0hVNxoQh00
Mega

After illegally taking the diary, Harris, 40, and Kurlander, 58, also admitted to taking part in a conspiracy to transport the stolen property to New York where they sold the journal to the far-right activist group Project Veritas for $40,000.

“They sold the property to an organization in New York for $40,000 and even returned to take more of the victim's property when asked to do so,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in federal court on Thursday.

He added, “Harris and Kurlander sought to profit from their theft of another person's personal property, and they now stand convicted of a federal felony as a result.”

Even more shocking is the fact that, according to the Justice Department, the Florida pair also stole “tax records, a digital storage card containing private family photographs, and a cellphone, among other things” that belonged to President Biden’s 41-year-old daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcqXk_0hVNxoQh00
Mega

According to court documents, Project Veritas paid Harris and Kurlander $20,000 each for the stolen diary, although James O’Keefe – the group’s founder – ultimately decided not to use the stolen material and has since denied any wrongdoing.

Court documents also revealed Harris and Kurlander attempted to sell the diary and its contents to Donald Trump ’s campaign team two weeks before the 2020 presidential election, but the pair’s offer was rejected.

“Kurlander texted Harris, '[Candidate-2] campaign can't use it,’” according to one court doc, with “Candidate-2” referring to Trump and his presidential campaign.

“They want it to go to the FBI. There is NO WAY [Candidate-2] can use this,” Harris and Kurlander’s conversation continued. “It has to be done a different way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tg8V_0hVNxoQh00
Mega

The stolen diary’s contents were eventually published by a right-wing online news outlet days before the 2020 presidential election, although the diary did not receive much attention until Harris was arrested by the FBI in June in connection to the matter.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harris was arrested in June, which is when she revealed she found Ashley’s diary under a mattress in a Palm Beach, Florida, halfway house weeks after President Biden’s daughter moved out of the same facility.

Among the alleged content found within the handwritten diary – which was recorded between January 25 to September 18, 2019 – were a number of shocking entries detailing Ashley’s battle with sex and drug addiction, relapse and one alleged instance where Ashley wrote about taking showers with her father at a young age.

“I have always been boy crazy,” one entry allegedly read. “Hyper-sexualized @ a young age…I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate).”

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Rudy Giuliani's Ex-Wife Reveals Former NYC Mayor Was 'Drinking' & 'Always Falling Down' After Losing 2008 Presidential Nomination

Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife claimed the former New York City mayor was “always falling s---faced somewhere” after losing the Republican nomination for president in 2008, Radar has learned.The shocking claims were made by Giuliani’s third ex-wife, Judith Giuliani, in Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America's Mayor, an upcoming book by writer Andrew Kirtzman.But according to segments of Kirtzman’s new book obtained by Business Insider, Giuliani wasn’t only “always falling s---faced somewhere,” but the former NYC mayor was also allegedly battling “clinical depression” as a result of his devastating loss in 2008."He just could not get over it," Judith told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Two people are killed when man 'dressed in black with two duffel bags' and armed with an AR-15-style rifle starts 'spraying bullets in the aisles' of an Oregon Safeway before he is shot dead

A gunman clad in all-black walked into a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, and shot two people dead with an AR-15 yesterday evening before found dead himself by authorities. Police responded to multiple 911 calls from Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04pm local time, when panicked shoppers claimed a man dressed in black was 'spraying shots' from an automatic rifle in the parking lot.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

Key Witness In R. Kelly's Chicago Trial Picked Up By Agents Before Court After Saying She Didn't Want To Return To Stand

A key witness in R. Kelly’s Chicago trial had to be picked up by agents to ensure she showed up for day two of her testimony, Radar has learned. On Thursday, Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Lisa Van Allen took the stand for a grueling day of questions and cross-examination. The day ended before Van Allen could finish being grilled. As she left the court, she told prosecutors that she didn’t want to return for a second day.As a result, a plan was put into place to have agents pick up Van Allen ahead of the trial on Friday to make sure she...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'Done With This!' Phil Collins' Ex-Wife Loses $20 Million Legal War Against Singer

Phil Collins' ex-wife is cutting her losses after a judge dismissed her case for a $20 million share of the Miami Beach estate she once lived in with the rock legend, Radar has learned.Orianne Cevey sued the In the Air Tonight hitmaker, 71, for half of the proceeds after he sold the property sitting on 1.2 acres of land for $40 million in January 2021.RadarOnline.com can confirm Collins listed the abode while it was still occupied by Cevey and her new husband, Thomas Bates. Judge Alan Fine dismissed the case on Friday morning, noting that Cevey had 10 court violations....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James O'keefe
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ashley
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Ashley Biden
RadarOnline

Todd & Julie Chrisley Demand New Trial Weeks After Being Found Guilty Of Tax Evasion, Accuse Government Of Presenting ‘False Testimony’

Todd and Julie Chrisley have asked a judge to throw out their criminal conviction and grant them a new trial — weeks before they are set to be sentenced, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality star couple accused the government of presenting “false testimony” to the jury during trial.Back in June, Todd & Julie were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. The couple are facing up to 30 years and will be sentenced in October. The couple conspired to defraud Atlanta banks out of $30 million, prosecutors said. However, the couple is...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

54K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy