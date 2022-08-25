Florida Pair Plead Guilty To Stealing & Selling Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley's Diary To Right-Wing Group For $40,000

Mega

Two people from Florida pleaded guilty in federal court this week to stealing Joe Biden ’s daughter’s diary before selling it for upwards of $40,000, Radar has confirmed.

Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander appeared before a New York federal court on Thursday where they admitted to stealing Ashley Biden ’s diary in 2020.

After illegally taking the diary, Harris, 40, and Kurlander, 58, also admitted to taking part in a conspiracy to transport the stolen property to New York where they sold the journal to the far-right activist group Project Veritas for $40,000.

“They sold the property to an organization in New York for $40,000 and even returned to take more of the victim's property when asked to do so,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in federal court on Thursday.

He added, “Harris and Kurlander sought to profit from their theft of another person's personal property, and they now stand convicted of a federal felony as a result.”

Even more shocking is the fact that, according to the Justice Department, the Florida pair also stole “tax records, a digital storage card containing private family photographs, and a cellphone, among other things” that belonged to President Biden’s 41-year-old daughter.

According to court documents, Project Veritas paid Harris and Kurlander $20,000 each for the stolen diary, although James O’Keefe – the group’s founder – ultimately decided not to use the stolen material and has since denied any wrongdoing.

Court documents also revealed Harris and Kurlander attempted to sell the diary and its contents to Donald Trump ’s campaign team two weeks before the 2020 presidential election, but the pair’s offer was rejected.

“Kurlander texted Harris, '[Candidate-2] campaign can't use it,’” according to one court doc, with “Candidate-2” referring to Trump and his presidential campaign.

“They want it to go to the FBI. There is NO WAY [Candidate-2] can use this,” Harris and Kurlander’s conversation continued. “It has to be done a different way.”

The stolen diary’s contents were eventually published by a right-wing online news outlet days before the 2020 presidential election, although the diary did not receive much attention until Harris was arrested by the FBI in June in connection to the matter.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harris was arrested in June, which is when she revealed she found Ashley’s diary under a mattress in a Palm Beach, Florida, halfway house weeks after President Biden’s daughter moved out of the same facility.

Among the alleged content found within the handwritten diary – which was recorded between January 25 to September 18, 2019 – were a number of shocking entries detailing Ashley’s battle with sex and drug addiction, relapse and one alleged instance where Ashley wrote about taking showers with her father at a young age.

“I have always been boy crazy,” one entry allegedly read. “Hyper-sexualized @ a young age…I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate).”