Carlo Ancelotti wins UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award, following his record Champions League win

By Conor Pope
 6 days ago
Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award.

The Real Madrid manager won his record fourth Champions League title with Real Madrid last season, seeing off Liverpool in Paris to scoop the title. He beat Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to the Coach of the Year award too, along with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Ancelotti has now won two Champions Leagues with Real and two with AC Milan during his time as a manager. Karim Benzema won his fifth trophy as a player and picked up the Men's Player of the Year award to boot.

Sarina Wiegman, meanwhile, was named Women's Coach of the Year, following her Euro 2022 success with England. Wiegman was not there for the ceremony but recorded a video message thanking UEFA for the award.

Real Madrid will defend their title in Group F, against RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic.

You can see how the draw unfolded with our live blog .

