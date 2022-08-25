ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas wins UEFA Women's Player of the Year award

By Conor Pope
 6 days ago
Alexia Putellas has been named UEFA Women's Player of the Year after a remarkable season in which she netted 34 goals for Barcelona across all competitions.

The Spanish side lifted the Primera Division and Copa de la Reina, as well as reaching the Women's Champions League, where they were beaten by Lyon.

Unfortunately, an ACL injury stopped Putellas from representing Spain at Euro 2022, and will mean she misses most of this season too.

Putellas, who also won the Ballon d'Or in 2021, beat off competition from Wolfsburg and Germany player Lena Oberdorf and Arsenal and England's Beth Mead to win the award.

She also triumphed in this particular award last year, beating Barcelona team-mates Jenni Hermoso and Lieke Martens.

England manager Sarina Wiegman lifted the trophy for Women's Coach of the Year , after her success at Euro 2022.

