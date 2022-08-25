ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Karim Benzema wins UEFA Men's Player of the Year award after incredible Champions League season

By Conor Pope
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177pP9_0hVNxEqf00

Karim Benzema has been named as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year, following Real Madrid's stunning Champions League victory last season.

Benzema guided Los Blancos to the finale with a hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16, before repeating the feat against Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the competition. The Frenchman was on fire all season domestically too, with Real being crowned champions of Spain.

The 34-year-old is favourite to win the Ballon d'Or this season, too.

Benzema's club manager, Carlo Ancelotti, won the Men's Coach of the year award, as both stars learned that Real Madrid will defend their title in Group F, against RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic.

Alexia Putellas won the Women's Player of the Year, meaning that both player gongs went to the El Clasico clubs.

You can see how the draw unfolded with our live blog .

