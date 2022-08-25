Peoria Fire-Medical holds 2022 Citizens Academy

The Peoria Fire-Medical Department is holding its annual Citizens Academy.

This academy introduces 15-20 men and women over the age of 18 and residents of Peoria to participate in a fun and educational event.

Each participant will learn about the city and how the Peoria Fire-Medical Department plays a significant role in the safety and well-being of its citizens. In addition, participants will learn about fire trucks, equipment, gear, fire behavior and more.

Peoria Fire-Medical Department’s Citizens Academy will meet weekly for five weeks beginning Sept. 29, 2022. Each day will be packed with events introducing participants to the inside world of firefighting. Participants will learn and see first-hand how a call comes into the 911-dispatch center and its flow to the responding units in the field. Participants will even have the chance to hold the Jaws-of-Life cutters and spreaders in their own hands.

If you have been interested in being a firefighter or just wanted to learn about the fire service, this is your chance.

Email david.arreguin@peoriaaz.gov with your interest. This will be a first come, first served opportunity. Space is limited.