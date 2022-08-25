ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald Community Newspapers

‘I’m sure they got us a permit’

Q. We’re retired, and live part of the year in Florida and part in New York. Eventually we plan to sell. Recently we had our kitchen redone, and had to make changes to a closet to make more room. Twenty-plus years ago we took down a wall and enlarged the kitchen, and I’m hearing that it was supposed to have a permit. The contractor was a big outfit that has commercials on TV, and I’m sure they got us a permit for the work. I understand that it may come up when we sell. Is this true and how do we know if there was a permit? We looked everywhere, but can’t find one? What should we do?
Every problem has its own solution

Q. We’re buying a house with multiple issues, from a deck to a pool shed, and we think there are changes inside, like the garage was made into a family room. The owner is selling “as is,” and the real estate agents for both sides say it’s really not a big deal. Is it a big deal, and what should we look for? If the deal falls through, at least we need to know if there are issues we need to look for on the next one. Our attorney seemed to agree with the real estate people, by the way.
Removing a deck to add a room

Q. We started planning a project to add a room, 303 square feet, in 2015, and due to many delays, we received approval for a permit only in January of this year. The costs from when we originally started planning until now increased from an estimated $80,000 to almost $200,000. Part of the work was to remove the previous owner’s handicapped-accessible deck with a permitted roof, which, thankfully, we don’t need. We got an alternative estimate for a paving-block patio, which we understand doesn’t need a permit in our town if it’s on the ground. The contractor even said we could cover the entire yard. We still want to keep the roof, so do we need a permit for the patio, and do we need a permit for the footings to continue supporting the roof we want to keep?
The road crew left rough pavement

Q. This may seem like an offbeat question, but why are our streets left with rough ruts after the workers pack up and leave? Aren’t there standards or requirements that roads we pay for are smooth? Our streets were just redone recently, and now they’re filled with cut-up trenches that are going to cause accidents and car damage. What department do we complain to? We got a building permit five years ago and went through a year of headaches, from work that didn’t pass inspection to plans that were so specific that we wondered if we would ever get the permit. Is roadwork different?
