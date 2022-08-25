ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
930 AM KMPT

Can You Hike The M Trail In Missoula At Night?

Missoula's best-known trail up Mt Sentinel is one of the most iconic in the State of Montana. The summit of "The M" offers a great view of the University of Montana, the City Of Missoula, and both mountain ranges (the Sapphire and Bitterroot ranges) I even liked my first trip up The M so much I documented it for posterity:
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

A Garden Party With MUD is a Down to Earth Good Time, Missoula

Did you know Missoula has a Tool Library featuring over 2,700 tools that can be checked out?. Yep, do-it-yourselfers can take advantage of checking out all kinds of items to take on those projects for a lot less than you would if you had to buy or rent the tools you need. And if you need a little expert advice to go with the tools, they can offer that, too. And they can be checked out for free as part of an extremely low annual membership fee with the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, or MUD! Instead of checking out books, you're checking out tools.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Record Heat Wave Expected for First Week of School in Missoula

Summer is long from being over in Missoula, despite the fact that the school year is underway both for elementary and high schools as well as the University of Montana. We spoke with Meteorologist Joe Messina with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Monday about the heat wave to start the school year.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Cars
State
Montana State
City
Big Sky, MT
Montana State
Montana Cars
City
Missoula, MT
930 AM KMPT

Waterworks Hill Trailhead Will Open Soon, Rebuild Cost $798,143

The City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Public Works and Mobility Department, will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 25 at 9:30 a.m. We spoke with Morgan Valliant, Ecosystems Services Superintendent for the City of Missoula this week about the newly improved trail system...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Parents: You May Qualify For Free School Lunches

Maybe the only good thing about the public health emergency we've been through the last two years was that school meals have been free for all kids. But this year, free and reduced-cost meals will only be given to those who qualify. Not sure if you qualify? You'll have to take time out of your day to fill out the boring paperwork. I know that's annoying, especially if you don't think your family will be eligible, but doing so won't just potentially benefit you, it'll benefit our community— here's how.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Government Subsidies#Cooperatives#Business Industry#Linus Business#American
930 AM KMPT

Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

UM Professor Celebrates $10 Million Grant for Native Students

University of Montana Chemistry Professor and Director of Indigenous Research and STEM Education, Aaron Thomas told us on Thursday that UM’s share of a $10 million grant from the National Science Foundation will be $1.8 million to boost the underrepresentation of Alaska Native and American Indian students in STEM disciplines and the workforce.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
930 AM KMPT

UM Move-In Day is a Fun Experience of ‘Controlled Chaos’

Imagine nearly 2,000 undergraduate students all moving into their residence halls in just one day. You don't have to imagine it, because that’s what the University of Montana's ‘Move In Day’ is all about; getting between 1,500 and 2,000 students moved into their residence halls by the end of the day on Monday.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years

Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana

With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
POLSON, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Paddleheads: Best Record In The World

There's an old saying in baseball... "There are 162 games in a season. Every team is gonna win 54 games, every team is gonna lose 54 games. It's what you do with the other 54 games that really matters." The reigning Pioneer League Champion Missoula Paddleheads, with less than two...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

UM Makes Sure Campus Construction Won’t Affect Tailgating

As fall approaches and the University of Montana prepares for the new school year, Grizzly football fans are all wondering if there will be room for parking and tailgating at home football games. KGVO News spoke to Dave Kuntz, Director of Strategic Communications at UM who began the conversation by...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy