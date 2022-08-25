Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Beloved Bay County local celebrates 80th birthday
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beulah Bowers celebrated her 80th birthday with a surprise celebration at the Callaway Recreation Center, Saturday afternoon. Miss Bowers is a local member of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Panama City and has given back to the community in numerous ways. Her daughter, Tammie Mars said she is a loved Bay County local who has touched the lives of many.
WJHG-TV
Family adopts longtime foster child
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One family got a gift of a lifetime Sunday morning. The Phipps family welcomed the community to join in their foster daughter’s official adoption ceremony at One Life Church in Callaway. 3-year-old Bella came to the family more than two years ago. An attempt was...
ReHouse Bay First-Time Homebuyer’s program on pause
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The ReHouse Bay First Time Buyer’s purchasing program is on hold as of Monday. The program provides qualified buyers with grants ranging from $50,000 to $75,000 to buy their first home. The money for this specific program has nearly run out. After Hurricane Michael, Bay County and the City of […]
WJHG-TV
Local coffee shop invites you out for a fun night
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Press coffee shop in Downtown Panama City is hosting a End of Summer Hangout. The event kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and goes until 10:00 p.m. “We wanted to do something for our staff and our customers,” Kevin Mitchell, owner of The...
getthecoast.com
Demolition for bridge on Okaloosa Island
I hope everyone had a great (but somewhat rainy) weekend. Check out this cool video of a Manta spotted near Miramar Beach late last week!. Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center successfully releases final Cold Stunned New England Sea Turtle. The Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center has released the final cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtle...
niceville.com
Grammy-winning singer Patti LaBelle to perform in Miramar Beach
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Patti LaBelle, Grammy-winning singer and actress, will perform at Sandestin for one night only in October, Sinfonia Gulf Coast has announced. LaBelle is headlining Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s Annual Gala Event, a fundraiser for the organization. An Evening with Patti LaBelle is October 11 in...
WJHG-TV
Gospel Explosion Youth Revival 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A local ministry brought the community together through gospel music and dance this afternoon at Rutherford High School. The Gospel Explosion Youth Revival is an annual event, and typically it’s held at local churches in the area. But this year organizers say they wanted to open it up to the community.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Panama City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
A glimpse at a Holiday Resort in Bali. Can't find a photo of the one in Panama City Beach, Florida"Holiday Inn Resort, Baruna, Bali" by eGuide Travel is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
fosterfollynews.net
Part 2- Pee Wee Football Jamboree Held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Philip Rountree Stadium in Chipley, Florida
Here are a few photos from the Pee Wee Football Jamboree on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Philip Rountree Stadium in Chipley, Florida, as seen in Part 2 of these images by Paul Goulding Photography.
getthecoast.com
Waffle House, Tropical Waves demolished on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a crew began demolition of the Waffle House and Tropical Waves beach store on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island. This demolition is part of the upcoming Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. In June, the Florida Department of Transportation awarded Superior Construction Southeast with the $171 million...
getthecoast.com
Long-time owner of Goofy Golf, Bob Fleskes, passes away, but left an enduring memory on the local community
Whether you knew him as “Mr. Goofy” or just “Bob,” Robert J. Fleskes left an enduring memory on the local community. For 42 years he owned and operated Goofy Golf in Fort Walton Beach. Bob Fleskes passed away, August 17, 2022, in Niceville, Florida. He was...
Veterans get help at Homeless Vet Stand Down
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local organizations came together to touch hearts and change lives Friday. Gulf Coast State College and others focused on helping homeless veterans by partnering with Career Source Gulf Coast to host the 15th annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down. Thirty-four organizations joined together to provide free services for homeless veterans. […]
WJHG-TV
Economic development firm promotes local job creation
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Promoting retail and commercial businesses to come to Bay County is a work in progress. However, economic development firm NextSight is helping speed up the process. “Besides the grocery store chain, we’ve got mini restaurants and we still got other things on the horizon that...
WATCH: Bay superintendent discusses school safety
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the school year begins Bay District leaders and law enforcement are sounding a warning about crime and drug use among students. Superintendent Bill Husfelt and News 13 Anchor Tom Lewis discuss the issues facing students, parents and employees this year. You can watch the full interview below.
New grocery store competitor in Bay County
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A grocery store grand opening in Lynn Haven attracted residents from several counties on Thursday morning. Germany-based Aldi Supermarkets are continuing to expand in the U.S., and now there’s one open in Lynn Haven. If you were one of the first customers at the grand opening, you were guaranteed a […]
mypanhandle.com
Better start to the week and we watch the tropics
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances start the week lower but eventually the rain chances return. The best chances of rain this week will be Thursday through Saturday. We should see some dry air slide in to lower the rain chances by the end of the weekend and for Labor day. The big wrench in the forecast is the tropics and how close a storm could be to the southeast coast by Sunday. The favored solution at the moment is that the storm will find a weakness in the trough and recurve well to the east of the US. There are other possible outcomes so you should keep up with the latest as this week goes on.
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following...
Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
WJHG-TV
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.
