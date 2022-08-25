ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Registration open for 3-on-3 Freedom Park basketball tournament

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 4 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Registration is currently open for the ‘Above the Influence’ 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament’ at Freedom Park as presented by The Summit Kollective.

The tournament, sponsored by the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition, will be held on September 17, 2022, from 10:00am to 6:00pm at Freedom Park in Beckley.

Signups are open to participants 20 years of age or under, with subsequent determination of age groups contingent upon a number of factors such as number of participants registered and the respective ages of those who register, among others.

Registration will remain open until September 9, 2022. Those interested in participating or looking to learn more are encouraged to contact Don Burton at (304) 894-6867.

The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition is a non-profit organization which seeks to facilitate community partnerships, increase capacity for substance misuse prevention education, and increase awareness about wellness through implementation of research based programs, environmental strategies, and community outreach. Find out more here.

