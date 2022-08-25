Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
State Stimulus Payments Update 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Week
Thanks to healthy budget surpluses, many states have been giving supplemental tax rebates to eligible taxpayers. While some have already been issued, other states are still sending payments out. Taxpayers in Colorado and Pennsylvania are getting checks this month, while Hawaii and Illinois are set to send bonus refunds in...
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0