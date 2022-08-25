ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, NY

Oswego County Today

Sign Up Today To Begin EMT Training

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office has partnered with the Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service to offer emergency medical technician (EMT) training this fall. Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, 52 Watson Ave., Mexico hosts a course that...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Menter Paramedic Reunites With Mom, Baby Delivered

FULTON, NY – On Thursday August 18, around 8 p.m., BobbiJo called 911 because she felt like she was in labor and was going to give birth. Arriving on scene shortly after being dispatched was Paramedic Vince Rhodes of Menter Ambulance. According to Rhodes, BobbiJo explained that this was her second child, and that she felt like she had been in labor for about an hour.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Constellation Supports Stuff-A-Bus

OSWEGO – United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine and Stuff-A-Bus co-chair Laurie Kelly recently met with representatives from Constellation to accept their generous employee-driven donation of school supplies for this year’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign. “The employees of Nine Mile Point and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Free Resource Book Available At Oswego County Senior Fair

OSWEGO – Ever wonder what resources are available to Oswego County seniors? You’ll find the answers at the Oswego County Senior Fair!. To be held September 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Speedway the Oswego County Senior Fair features more than 50 vendors distributing valuable information regarding services and programs of interest for seniors. In addition, Oswego Health, Caring Community Advocates and the Rural Health Network of Oswego County have collaborated to create a comprehensive resource directory book.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Menter Ambulance Presents Check To Blessings In A Backpack

OSWEGO — On Tuesday, August 23, Menter Ambulance presented its first “Shirts for Charity” check to Blessings in a Backpack – Oswego Chapter. During its “Shirts for Charity” campaign that started on July 12 and finishes up on September 18, employees of Menter Ambulance donate $7 a day to wear a Menter themed Hawaiian shirt in place of the duty uniform, and at the end of a two week period, Menter Ambulance matches all the funds raised by employees and presents a check to the recipient organization.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Burkes Do-It Best Night August 27 At Fulton Speedway Results Announced

FULTON – Burkes Do-It Best Night August 27 at Fulton Speedway results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 32R-Ronald Davis III[15]; 2. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[16]; 3. 99L-Larry Wight[17]; 4. JS98-Rocky Warner[23]; 5. 31-Corey Barker[6]; 6. 15-Todd Root[10]; 7. 10R-Ryan Richardson[2]; 8. 42-Colton Wilson[5]; 9. M1-David Marcuccilli[14]; 10. 34-Andrew Ferguson[11]; 11. 713-Tommy Collins[12]; 12. 79-Jeff Prentice[9]; 13. 1M-Tyler Murray[19]; 14. 21H-Bob Henry Jr[8]; 15. 11-Justin Crisafulli[22]; 16. 29-Matt Caprara[20]; 17. 29K-Chris Cunningham[4]; 18. 5-Brock Pinkerous[18]; 19. 160-Max Hill[21]; 20. 3K-AJ Kingsley[1]; 21. 58M-Marshall Hurd[13]; 22. 18$-Sean Beardsley[3]; 23. 329-Matt Becker[7]; 24. 5H-Amy Holland[24].
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
