Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 29, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 276 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 22 to August 28) this past week, and another COVID-19 related death has been reported. The Oswego County Health Department announced that positive COVID-19 cases...
Sign Up Today To Begin EMT Training
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office has partnered with the Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service to offer emergency medical technician (EMT) training this fall. Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, 52 Watson Ave., Mexico hosts a course that...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 21 – August 27
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic. Full story here. Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up...
Oswego County To Hold Paper Shredding Event Sept. 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Solid Waste Department will sponsor a free paper shredding event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, in front of the main office at the Bristol Hill Landfill, 3125 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton. County residents may bring up to five bankers’...
Menter Paramedic Reunites With Mom, Baby Delivered
FULTON, NY – On Thursday August 18, around 8 p.m., BobbiJo called 911 because she felt like she was in labor and was going to give birth. Arriving on scene shortly after being dispatched was Paramedic Vince Rhodes of Menter Ambulance. According to Rhodes, BobbiJo explained that this was her second child, and that she felt like she had been in labor for about an hour.
Williamstown Native, NY Sea Grant Specialist Recognized By Women Of Fisheries
WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – New York Sea Grant Great Lakes Fisheries and Ecosystem Health Specialist Stacy Furgal has recently been recognized by Women of Fisheries as one of six co-authors on an article on lake trout stocking into Lake Ontario. The article was published in the Journal of Great Lakes...
Sign Up Today For Foster, Adoptive Parent Orientation Program
MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services will host a virtual orientation meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for those interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent. Help make a difference in the life of a child or teen and contact...
Oswego County Continues Weekly Vaccination Clinic Schedule
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold vaccination clinics each Tuesday and on the second Wednesday of each month. Vaccination clinics are held at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Every Tuesday, staff administer general childhood and adult immunizations and boosters,...
Oswego County FCU Supports Camp Rainbow Of Hope, CNY Pet Emergency Fund
OSWEGO – The Oswego West office of Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program, recently donated $2,500 each to Camp Rainbow of Hope, a program of Friends of Oswego County Hospice, and to the CNY Pet Emergency Fund, according to Bill Carhart, CEO.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Recognizes Employees’ Achievements
OSWEGO COUNTY – On Friday, August 12, 2022, members of Oswego County Sheriff’s Office attended a ceremony to honor and recognize staff for outstanding accomplishments in 2021. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton recognized three officers for their achievement and dedication to law enforcement. “These are exceptional officers and...
Oswego County Offices Closed For Labor Day
OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County offices, solid waste transfer stations, the Bristol Hill Landfill and the Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Constellation Supports Stuff-A-Bus
OSWEGO – United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine and Stuff-A-Bus co-chair Laurie Kelly recently met with representatives from Constellation to accept their generous employee-driven donation of school supplies for this year’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign. “The employees of Nine Mile Point and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear...
Free Resource Book Available At Oswego County Senior Fair
OSWEGO – Ever wonder what resources are available to Oswego County seniors? You’ll find the answers at the Oswego County Senior Fair!. To be held September 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Speedway the Oswego County Senior Fair features more than 50 vendors distributing valuable information regarding services and programs of interest for seniors. In addition, Oswego Health, Caring Community Advocates and the Rural Health Network of Oswego County have collaborated to create a comprehensive resource directory book.
Menter Ambulance Presents Check To Blessings In A Backpack
OSWEGO — On Tuesday, August 23, Menter Ambulance presented its first “Shirts for Charity” check to Blessings in a Backpack – Oswego Chapter. During its “Shirts for Charity” campaign that started on July 12 and finishes up on September 18, employees of Menter Ambulance donate $7 a day to wear a Menter themed Hawaiian shirt in place of the duty uniform, and at the end of a two week period, Menter Ambulance matches all the funds raised by employees and presents a check to the recipient organization.
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Bowling Event For Oswego Children
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Tuesday, August 23, the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes Bowling Alley to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately eighty kids for a free bowling event that filled...
Two Upcoming Meetings Slated For Oswego County Legislature
OSWEGO – Oswego County Chairman James Weatherup has issued a list of upcoming scheduled meetings. Thursday’s special meeting will be in Executive session and not open to the public. Thursday evening is a regualary scheduled meeting and open to the public. Below is the list of scheduled meetings:
Mayor Michaels Announces Eco-Friendly Bird Scooters Available To Fulton Residents Aug. 26
FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up with Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, to bring shared e-scooters to the city starting August 26. Matt Fragale, owner of Port City Scooters, LLC and a Bird contractor, negotiated the agreement. Fragale set...
Cayuga Community College Announces Graduates In Class Of 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – With the conclusion of the Summer 2022 term, Cayuga Community College has officially announced the students who earned their degrees as members of the College’s Class of 2022. Listed below are students from Oswego County who graduated in December 2021, January 2022, May 2022, or...
Oswego Common Council Passes Measures To Begin Removing Lead Piping Throughout City
OSWEGO – The passage of three resolutions aimed at removing lead piping leading into residential homes throughout the City of Oswego, was a main component passed during last night’s Common Council meeting, Monday August 22. During last week’s August 15 Committee meeting, City Engineer Jeff Hinderliter discussed the...
Burkes Do-It Best Night August 27 At Fulton Speedway Results Announced
FULTON – Burkes Do-It Best Night August 27 at Fulton Speedway results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 32R-Ronald Davis III[15]; 2. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[16]; 3. 99L-Larry Wight[17]; 4. JS98-Rocky Warner[23]; 5. 31-Corey Barker[6]; 6. 15-Todd Root[10]; 7. 10R-Ryan Richardson[2]; 8. 42-Colton Wilson[5]; 9. M1-David Marcuccilli[14]; 10. 34-Andrew Ferguson[11]; 11. 713-Tommy Collins[12]; 12. 79-Jeff Prentice[9]; 13. 1M-Tyler Murray[19]; 14. 21H-Bob Henry Jr[8]; 15. 11-Justin Crisafulli[22]; 16. 29-Matt Caprara[20]; 17. 29K-Chris Cunningham[4]; 18. 5-Brock Pinkerous[18]; 19. 160-Max Hill[21]; 20. 3K-AJ Kingsley[1]; 21. 58M-Marshall Hurd[13]; 22. 18$-Sean Beardsley[3]; 23. 329-Matt Becker[7]; 24. 5H-Amy Holland[24].
