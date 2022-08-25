ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting at Dutch Jake Park injures four

Spokane, Washington
 4 days ago
Cpl. Nick Briggs, PIO

On 08-25-2022 just before 3AM, SPD patrol officers responded to Dutch Jake Park (2104 W College Ave) regarding a shooting. Officers located one person who had been shot and officers provided aid to that individual until medical personnel arrived. Three other individuals arrived at local hospitals also suffering from gunshot wounds.

Initial information indicates a large group of individuals was in the park at the time of the shooting. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Three of the injured were teenagers, along with one forty-year-old.

SPD’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident, who has not spoken with investigators, is asked to call crime check reference incident 2022-20149268.

