Thomaston, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Wildcats run rule Red Devils in 10-2 victory

ELLAVILLE – After splitting a doubleheader against Bryan County at home on Saturday, August 27, the Schley County Lady Wildcats Softball Team (SCHS) fired up their bats by scoring 10 runs and pounding out 14 hits, including a solo home run by Kalli Bishop in the bottom of the fourth inning, to beat the Hawkinsville Red Devils (HVHS) 10-2 in a run-ruled game that lasted just five innings on Monday, August 29 at Wildcat Park.
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

GSW Women’s Soccer Team starts out season at 2-0

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Soccer Team (GSW) is off to a 2-0 start to the 2022 season with a 3-1 victory over Albany State and a 4-0 clean sheet (shutout) victory over Shorter University. On Thursday, August 25, the Lady Hurricanes went down to...
AMERICUS, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 21-28)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream. 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Calvin Ridley among the victims of a series of Atlanta gang-related celebrity home invasions, per report

Calvin Ridley is reportedly among the victims of a series of Atlanta-area gang-related celebrity home invasions. Ridley, the former Alabama wide receiver who played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, along with singer Mariah Carey, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton and Atlanta United star Brad Guzan were 4 of the alleged victims.
ATLANTA, GA
mhstrail.org

INTERVIEW: MHS senior at PTC Walmart when fire broke out

Editor’s note: Senior Connor Barnett has worked at the Peachtree City, Georgia Walmart for two years. In this interview with McIntosh Student Media staff member Titi Sanusi, Barnett shares his experience at work that night. What’s your role?. I work as an electronics associate. And were you at...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Sports
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover automotive crash on Harris Road

ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) — An automotive crash is causing traffic delays on Harris Road near Ellerslie. A News 3 reporter arrived on the scene at around 2:30 p.m. to find a rollover crash south of 208, close to the Waverly Hall area. The reporter says that two individuals were transported to a medical facility. There […]
ELLERSLIE, GA
11Alive

Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
msn.com

Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats aiming to replicate 2020 success

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party’s old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

26 alleged gang members indicted after series of celebrity home invasions across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has indicted 26 people they say carried out a series of high-profile robberies at celebrity’s homes. The 220-page indictment alleges that most people named were part of a gang involved in a series of home invasions and burglaries targeting both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

