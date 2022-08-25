Read full article on original website
Lady Wildcats run rule Red Devils in 10-2 victory
ELLAVILLE – After splitting a doubleheader against Bryan County at home on Saturday, August 27, the Schley County Lady Wildcats Softball Team (SCHS) fired up their bats by scoring 10 runs and pounding out 14 hits, including a solo home run by Kalli Bishop in the bottom of the fourth inning, to beat the Hawkinsville Red Devils (HVHS) 10-2 in a run-ruled game that lasted just five innings on Monday, August 29 at Wildcat Park.
Raiders, Falcons and Wildcats hit the ground running at Furlow Fast Feet Invitational Meet
AMERICUS – The Southland Academy, Furlow Charter and Schley County boys and girls cross country teams hit the ground running on Saturday, August 27, as they began their seasons at the Furlow Fast Feet Invitational hosted by Furlow Charter School at the Sumter County Parks and Recreation complex course.
GSW Women’s Soccer Team starts out season at 2-0
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Soccer Team (GSW) is off to a 2-0 start to the 2022 season with a 3-1 victory over Albany State and a 4-0 clean sheet (shutout) victory over Shorter University. On Thursday, August 25, the Lady Hurricanes went down to...
GSW Men’s Soccer Team opens season at 2-0 with wins over Southern Wesleyan and North Greenville
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Men’s Soccer Team opened the 2022 season with a 3-0 victory over Southern Wesleyan University under the lights on Thursday evening, August 25 at Hurricane Field. It was a fitting result on an evening that began with food, fun, and it...
‘There shouldn’t be a gap:’ Shaquille O’Neal wants better relationship between community and police
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Channel 2 got new insight into what a local sheriff’s office is doing to improve the relationship between the community and law enforcement. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is the director of community...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 21-28)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream. 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Calvin Ridley among the victims of a series of Atlanta gang-related celebrity home invasions, per report
Calvin Ridley is reportedly among the victims of a series of Atlanta-area gang-related celebrity home invasions. Ridley, the former Alabama wide receiver who played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, along with singer Mariah Carey, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton and Atlanta United star Brad Guzan were 4 of the alleged victims.
mhstrail.org
INTERVIEW: MHS senior at PTC Walmart when fire broke out
Editor’s note: Senior Connor Barnett has worked at the Peachtree City, Georgia Walmart for two years. In this interview with McIntosh Student Media staff member Titi Sanusi, Barnett shares his experience at work that night. What’s your role?. I work as an electronics associate. And were you at...
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-75 (Henry County, GA)
Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, a semi-truck crashed into a vehicle.
Be aware of Georgia law as dove hunting season approaches
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Many folks will take their dogs hunting soon as dove season starts next Saturday. Here are some things you need to know to stay out of trouble with the game warden. Game Warden Wil Smith says the state is gearing up for the start of...
wrbl.com
Troup County School System considers new safety measures for secondary schools across the district
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County School System could be headed towards a controversial vote as they are considering placing weapon mitigation systems in all secondary schools. According to Steve Heaton, the School Safety Coordinator and Director for TCSS, the board is planning to vote on the systems at the end of the year.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover automotive crash on Harris Road
ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) — An automotive crash is causing traffic delays on Harris Road near Ellerslie. A News 3 reporter arrived on the scene at around 2:30 p.m. to find a rollover crash south of 208, close to the Waverly Hall area. The reporter says that two individuals were transported to a medical facility. There […]
forsythco.com
Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Honor of Former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal
By executive order of Gov. Brian Kemp, the flag of the United States and the Georgia flag at County government facilities will fly at half-staff in honor of and to recognize the passing of the Mrs. Sandra Deal, former First Lady of Georgia. During her time as First Lady alongside...
Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
1 Driver Arrested Following A Three-Car Crash In Henry County (Riverdale, GA)
According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a driver caused a three-car crash and led state troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in another crash. Henry County authorities attempted to pull over a 2013 Honda Accord for [..]
Comedy Night raises more than $30,000 to feed senior citizens in southwest Georgia
ALBANY — It was laughter for a good cause this week as the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging’s annual comedy night helped raise more than $30,000 for a program providing home-delivered meals to senior citizens. The latest edition was the 15th in 16 years, with 2021 canceled due...
msn.com
Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats aiming to replicate 2020 success
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party’s old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two shot in Macon Saturday night, victims not cooperating with investigators
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Saturday night shooting in Macon is under investigation. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot on Elkan Avenue. That's off Rocky Creek Road in south Macon. Investigators say they still don't know the exact location of where the shooting happened...
26 alleged gang members indicted after series of celebrity home invasions across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has indicted 26 people they say carried out a series of high-profile robberies at celebrity’s homes. The 220-page indictment alleges that most people named were part of a gang involved in a series of home invasions and burglaries targeting both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta.
