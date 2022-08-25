Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
This is going to be a great week for Atlanta concerts – but what’s new? So many amazing artists are coming to the city this week. I had to be sure to give you the scoop at the top of the week so you can plan accordingly!. Imagine...
nomadlawyer.org
Atlanta: Top 10 Hidden & Unique Places In Atlanta, USA
Travel Attractions – Unique Places In Atlanta, US. If you are looking for a unique and fun way to spend your weekend, the city of Atlanta offers many places of interest. From dinosaur bones to aerial rope bridges, Atlanta has something for everyone. You’ll find plenty of places to...
saportareport.com
In hindsight, it seems obvious
Part of the fun in looking back through time is examining the origins of the things that today we take for granted. Even though it is obvious that there clearly had to be a first for just about everything, that doesn’t make it any less interesting to find out just exactly how a particular “first” went down. So, once again, we pause to consider just exactly who was the first and what had to happen to make it that way in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
budgettravel.com
5 Unique Things to Do in Atlanta
Atlanta known as “Hot ‘Lanta” is home to CNN, The World of Coca-Cola, Centennial Olympic Park, the Georgia Aquarium and the National Center for Civil & Human Rights! Travel beyond these typical tourist sites to 5 unique Atlanta experiences. Note: If you purchase through links on our...
CBS 46
Atlanta native, actor Chris Tucker hosts his annual celebrity golf tournament
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by Atlanta native and award-winning actor, comedian, and philanthropist Chris Tucker took place at the Eagles Landing Golf Course in Stockbridge on Monday. The annual golf tournament raises funds for important programs that support children and education in the Atlanta...
saportareport.com
A redeveloped and revitalized Civic Center stirs our imagination
Selecting a team to redevelop the Civic Center property is just the beginning of what could be a turning point for intown Atlanta. The board of the Atlanta Housing Authority voted unanimously on Aug. 24 to begin formal negotiations with the redevelopment team of Washington, D.C.-based Republic Properties, Camden, N.J.-based Michaels Organization and Atlanta-based Sophy Capital for 14.7 acres of the 19-acre site.
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'Hooch
When we read that Atlanta's Canoe Restaurant is celebrating 27 years this August, we decided it would be a great spot to celebrate our own August wedding anniversary. But since Covid, we've been avoiding crowds in tight spaces.
Best places to eat in metro Atlanta during Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend is Sept. 2 through 5, and Atlanta restaurants deliver countless ways to cherish the unofficial end of summer with irresistible dishes, specials, and dancing. A variety of exciting annual events also lure thousands of guests into the city over the weekend. The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game takes over...
CBS 46
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb mall on August 22. The restaurant scored 26-points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on Monday.
wclk.com
SEPTEMBER 18: 'Jazz in the Garden' featuring Tony Hightower
The Hammonds House Museum presents Jazz in the Garden featuring Atlanta-based vocalist, TONY HIGHTOWER, on Sunday, September 18 from 3:30-5:30pm. The event is in conjunction with Joe Barry Carroll's "My View From Seven Feet" exhibition, which closes that weekend. "We should be careful in all of our providing for others...
discoveratlanta.com
Arts ATL: Must-See Fall Plays, Performances and Exhibits in Atlanta
Autumn in Atlanta is an exciting time, and nothing brings more thrills than Atlanta’s arts community. See what’s coming to Atlanta theaters, performing arts venues and museums this fall then mark your calendar because you won’t want to miss a single thing. World-class Shows and Plays Coming...
Atlanta Daily World
Big Boi, Atlanta Rap Legends Takeover ‘Wednesday Wind Down’ in East Point
Big Boi of OutKast and several Atlanta rap legends took over “Wednesday Wind Down” sponsored by the City of East Point, a town that borders Atlanta and College Park. Held on Aug. 24 at an outside venue near East Point’s City Hall, the event paid homage to “Old Atlanta,” a time before the metro area’s culture captivated the world.
CBS 46
Up to 60,000 expected to attend Atlanta’s 2022 Dragon Con
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Labor Day staple is coming back to Atlanta. Dragon Con, the annual pop culture convention, will be in town September 1-5. The convention focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film. This year’s event is expected to draw up to...
Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Start A Black-Owned Business
Location can play a key role in successfully taking a business off the ground, especially for Black entrepreneurs.
msn.com
'With heavy hearts' | Sandy Springs restaurant closes after 40 years
A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love, and memories, and for that,...
Atlanta Daily World
Black Man Awarded $100 Million After Atlanta Police Left Him Paralyzed
A Black man was awarded $100 million by a jury after an encounter with an Atlanta police officer left him paralyzed. On July 10, 2018, Jerry Blasingame, 66, was panhandling near the on-ramp of I-20 on the west side of the Atlanta when he was approached by officer J. Grubbs.
MEAC/SWAC, Black Panther collaboration on display in Atlanta
Inside the stadium, fans will be able to pose for pictures at a special Black Panther photo booth, and 15,000 promotional posters will be distributed at the game. The post MEAC/SWAC, Black Panther collaboration on display in Atlanta appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Calvin Ridley among the victims of a series of Atlanta gang-related celebrity home invasions, per report
Calvin Ridley is reportedly among the victims of a series of Atlanta-area gang-related celebrity home invasions. Ridley, the former Alabama wide receiver who played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, along with singer Mariah Carey, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton and Atlanta United star Brad Guzan were 4 of the alleged victims.
CBS 46
Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
