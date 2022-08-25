Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
LFCHD gearing up for ‘vaccine blitz’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is gearing up for a vaccine blitz in the next few weeks. It’s not just one type of vaccine that officials are pushing. Health leaders say there’s a lot of information that you need to know about upcoming vaccines. Kevin...
uky.edu
Vehicle relocation required for home football games
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 29, 2022) — It’s time to hustle, hit and win! University of Kentucky's football season opens Saturday, Sept. 3, with a game against the Miami University RedHawks. This game will mark the first time this season that some UK parking permit holders will need to relocate their vehicles to make way for Wildcat football fans.
WKYT 27
Investigation continues into major theft of federal funds in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton says a review is underway after an investigation into the theft of $4 million in federal funds. The money was meant to be transferred to the Community Action Council for federal rent assistance and transitional housing funds, and it comes at a time when more people are turning to help to pay for their home.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | What drives Lexington’s violence?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Close to half of Lexington’s homicides in a five-year period were either confirmed or likely to involve members of gangs or other street “groups,” according to a detailed analysis of Lexington violence. The National Network for Safe Communities (NNSC) worked with Lexington police...
WKYT 27
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
WTVQ
Lexington organization honors lives lost due to overdose-related deaths
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- An annual event Saturday in Lexington honored the lives of people who died from overdose-related deaths. Voices of Hope is a recovery community organization. Founders held their ninth annual “Overdose Awareness Day” at Jacobsen Park. The event included several guest speakers, music, and family-friendly activities....
foxlexington.com
University of Kentucky professor wins $600,000 award
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor is the recipient of the National Science Foundations Career Award. Dr. Martha E. Grady was awarded $600,000 for her work on biofilm survival on implant surfaces. According to Grady, a biofilm is a layer of bacteria that sticks to...
WKYT 27
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
foxlexington.com
Georgetown police warn of ecstasy disguised as kid’s vitamins
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Georgetown are warning the community of ecstasy pills disguised as children’s vitamins circulating the area. The announcement regarding the pills was made after officers seized a batch during a recent traffic stop. The Georgetown Police Department said many of the pills...
WKYT 27
I-64 in Mt. Sterling back open after two separate crashes
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of westbound I-64 in Montgomery County was shut down Monday afternoon because of two separate crashes, it’s now back open. We’re told the crashes were between exit 110 and mile marker 112. The first crash involved a personal vehicle and a semi,...
WKYT 27
DV8 Kitchen celebrating five years of business ahead of National Recovery Month
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - DV8 Kitchen is celebrating five years in business. The Lexington restaurant survived a pandemic, labor shortages, inflation and never-ending temptation. Its workface is made up of mostly those in substance use recovery, and now they’re celebrating their milestone. Rob Perez is in the business of...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Nurse accused of killing patient continued working at another Lexington hospital until arrest
WATCH | Funding now available to have SROs in every Boyle County School. A central Kentucky sheriff’s office is adding more deputies to its staff to work as school resource officers. WATCH | Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding. Updated: 8 hours...
WKYT 27
EKU head coach Walt Wells recovering after cardiac episode
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University named Garry McPeek the acting head football coach this afternoon, a day after head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode Sunday morning. Wells is recovering and is stable at UK hospital. VP and Director of EKU Athletics Matt Roan released a statement...
WHAS 11
Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbing postal carrier
RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school. According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.
WUKY
String of weekend shootings in Lexington again puts crime issue front and center
It's becoming an all-too-familiar pattern — new incidents of violence take the spotlight, leading to renewed calls for a fresh look at programs used in other cities and pressure on city leaders to defend the current anti-violence strategies. The latest string of shootings took place on Saturday, wounding a...
WKYT 27
Man facing charges in connection with Lexington crash that killed two people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection with a deadly crash in Lexington. The crash happened on August 14 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington, near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV and a pickup...
WKYT 27
Crash on Richmond Road leaves 2 hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are injured after a crash in Lexington. Police say that a car and motorcycle collided around 7 pm on Saturday night near Yorkshire Boulevard off of Richmond Road. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in...
WTVQ
Clark County community honors four-year-old through cake boxes
WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- Four-year-old Marco Shemwell was known for his giving heart. “He was just like full of life, ya know, so much personality packed into a little four-year-old’s body,” said Ben Shemwell, Marco’s father. “Batman was his favorite superhero. And if you asked him why Batman...
953wiki.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
WKYT 27
Former Ky. correctional officer pleads guilty to assaulting restrained inmate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Department of Justice, a former eastern Kentucky correctional officer pleaded guilty to one count of depriving an inmate of his civil rights. Jeffery T. Havens, 27, a former officer at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Center, pleaded guilty on Monday. According to his plea agreement,...
