Bismarck-Mandan Knights of Columbus build beds for children in Fort Yates
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – After a long day, nothing beats crawling into your own bed for a good night’s sleep. But imagine not having a bed. It’s a reality for many children living on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. Now the good news: a group of men...
Hazelton mother rejoices after a smile makeover
Prairie Rose Family Dentist in Mandan wanted to extend a blessing to others by offering to repair three mothers’ teeth. Patty Flegel from Hazelton was one of the three selected. “They capped every one of them, they filled in two of them and they’re all gone, and they made it all the same size because […]
Driver killed after striking deer in Williams County
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A man was killed in a car accident after his vehicle collided with a deer on Highway 2, approximately 12 miles west of Ray. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at roughly 11:05 p.m., the 45-year-old Tioga man was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 near mile marker 42 when his vehicle struck a deer, lost control, and entered the median of the road. The vehicle then rolled and came to rest on the westbound lanes of the highway.
Vanishing Workforce: Restaurants struggling to hire
In the competitive world of dining, restaurants have tried everything but the kitchen sink, offering signing bonuses, higher starting pay, flexible hours, and some even paying workers daily.
Driver’s name released in 3-vehicle crash involving a school bus in central ND
PICKARDVILLE, N.D. (KFGO) – A Havery, N.D. woman is dead, and several other people, including nine children, were injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a pickup-trailer combination and school bus Friday afternoon near Pickardville in central North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says shortly after 3:30 p.m., 35-year-old...
No one injured in Bismarck apartment fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after an apartment fire Sunday morning in Bismarck. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Fire Department said firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Lake Avenue just after 11:15 a.m. and found a two-story apartment with smoke coming from its first-floor windows.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Bismarck
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Bismarck, ND using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Alternative Health comes to Bismarck
Many people are overwhelmed with side effects from pharmaceutical medicine.They are looking for alternative treatments for their conditions.Adrienne Oglesby sat down with Dr. Charlotte Ewalsm and office manager Will, at Alternative Health who believe in more natural options, as they are making their way to the capitol city. You can visit their site at https://alternativehealthgf.com/ […]
In Case You Missed It: 8/21-8/28 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Another week has come to a close, and with it, another edition of our In Case You Missed It is here to help keep you up-to-date on the biggest news in North Dakota. Here are the six stories that shook KX’s website during the week of August 21-28! #1: Apparent murder-suicide […]
BPS To Have A Ribbon Cutting Event For Bismarck’s Two New Elementary Schools
BPS plans to make it official with two ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
ND second most expensive state to own a car, study says
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With the number of accidents that occur on North Dakota roads, some may not find it surprising that insurance rates here are high. But what might be shocking is just how high they are — enough to make us the second most expensive state in which to own a car. A […]
Bismarck expressway three-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Bismarck Expressway that led to the death of one person and another suffering serious injury. According to the BPD, at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, Scott Culver, 56, Mandan, was driving a motorcycle on East Bismarck Expressway near Cash […]
The World of Macarons: New Bismarck business in Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We might be a long way from France, but one new Bismarck business is bringing one French dessert closer. So if you’re looking for a place to treat your sweet tooth, The World of Macarons has lots of gluten-free treats to choose from and just opened last week.
Bismarck man gets double hip replacement
So, Rohrich went to Sanford Orthopedics in Bismarck for a right hip replacement last year. He then came back for a new left hip in March.
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one is injured after an early morning shooting outside of the United Tribes Technical College. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies said they responded to a report of gunshots around 5:40 Thursday morning at 3315 University Drive and noted a vehicle description of the suspects. Bismarck police stopped the car a short time later to speak with the individuals.
Where Are The Workers? One Of Bismarck’s Favorite Restaurants Closes
Another Bismarck restaurant announced it is struggling to keep things running. Bismarck's beloved "Noodlezip" is now feeling the effects of the worker shortage. The owner, Marty Lee, posted to the restaurant's Facebook page, stating the restaurant would be closing due to lack of employees. Is This Really Goodbye?. According to...
Morton Mandan Public Library To Open On Monday
It's been quite the wait. Very excited to see the results.
Grassfire breaks out north of Sterling, crews work against high winds
STERLING, N.D. (KFYR) - A grassfire broke out about eight miles north of Sterling Monday afternoon. Sterling and Wing first responders were called to the scene around noon. They shut down part of Highway 14 around 1 p.m. as high winds fanned the flames and the fire approached the roadway.
TRAVEL: How now, giant cow? A visit to Salem Sue
NEW SALEM, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota is no stranger to giant animals, as strange as that sounds… but just looking across the state, there’s a surprising number of sizable statues that hold their own records. One of the more popular ones is the World’s Largest Buffalo in Jamestown, but there are a few others, […]
