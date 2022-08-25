Read full article on original website
MSU mourns passing of award-winning educator
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot State University is saddened to announce the passing of professor Dean Frantsvog, who passed away on Saturday, August 27, at the age of 47. After graduating from Minot State in 1997 with a degree in criminal justice, Frantsvog earned his Juris Doctorate in 2000 at Hamline University School of Law […]
Minot’s new recreation area
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Park District has finished a new set of walking trails on the west side of town, and it’s just the first part of what’s to come. The Family Recreation Area officially opened to the public Friday, but people have been using the route while it’s been under construction. About two miles of trails were finished as part of phase one. Phase two, planned for next year, will include several more miles.
Video of a Tiger Playing Tug-of-War at North Dakota Zoo Makes Us Want to Visit
A zoo in Minot, North Dakota is making us want to book a trip solely to see the tigers. Well, we'd want to walk around the entire zoo because well, all the animals are great. But there's an interactive exhibit with the tigers that is unlike anything you've ever seen. Trust us, you'll want to go also!
Minot man name released in Friday’s fatal rollover crash near Watford City
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – The name of the man who died after his pickup crashed in rural McKenzie County in northwest North Dakota around 6 Friday morning has been released. The 24-year-old Errol Malone Jr. of Minot, N.D., failed to navigate a curve and drove off the road,...
In Case You Missed It: 8/21-8/28 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Another week has come to a close, and with it, another edition of our In Case You Missed It is here to help keep you up-to-date on the biggest news in North Dakota. Here are the six stories that shook KX’s website during the week of August 21-28! #1: Apparent murder-suicide […]
Name released in Watford City rollover crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash in McKenzie County on August 26. According to the NDHP, at about 6:00 a.m., Errol Malone Jr., a 24-year-old Minot man, was driving west on McKenzie County 28th St NW (about five miles east […]
21 Things to do in Bismarck ND: A Bucket List
Bismarck, North Dakota is a city with plenty to offer visitors. From its beautiful parks and trails to its interesting museums and restaurants, there is something for everyone in this charming Midwestern city. If you’re looking for things to do in Bismarck ND, look no further! This bucket list will give you a taste of all the best that the city has to offer.
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
The World of Macarons: New Bismarck business in Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We might be a long way from France, but one new Bismarck business is bringing one French dessert closer. So if you’re looking for a place to treat your sweet tooth, The World of Macarons has lots of gluten-free treats to choose from and just opened last week.
Bismarck man gets double hip replacement
So, Rohrich went to Sanford Orthopedics in Bismarck for a right hip replacement last year. He then came back for a new left hip in March.
Vanishing Workforce: Restaurants struggling to hire
In the competitive world of dining, restaurants have tried everything but the kitchen sink, offering signing bonuses, higher starting pay, flexible hours, and some even paying workers daily.
No one injured in Bismarck apartment fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after an apartment fire Sunday morning in Bismarck. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Fire Department said firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Lake Avenue just after 11:15 a.m. and found a two-story apartment with smoke coming from its first-floor windows.
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
Minot man killed in one-vehicle rollover near Watford City
WATFORD CITY, ND (KXNET) — A Minot man was killed early Friday morning in a one-vehicle rollover near Watford City. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 24-year-old was traveling west on 28th Street Northwest in rural McKenzie County around 6:00 a.m. when the driver apparently failed to negotiate a left curve and drove […]
Alternative Health comes to Bismarck
Many people are overwhelmed with side effects from pharmaceutical medicine.They are looking for alternative treatments for their conditions.Adrienne Oglesby sat down with Dr. Charlotte Ewalsm and office manager Will, at Alternative Health who believe in more natural options, as they are making their way to the capitol city. You can visit their site at https://alternativehealthgf.com/ […]
Driver killed after striking deer in Williams County
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A man was killed in a car accident after his vehicle collided with a deer on Highway 2, approximately 12 miles west of Ray. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at roughly 11:05 p.m., the 45-year-old Tioga man was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 near mile marker 42 when his vehicle struck a deer, lost control, and entered the median of the road. The vehicle then rolled and came to rest on the westbound lanes of the highway.
Ribbon cutting for new trails in Minot
So far, there are two different types of trails, a natural trail, and a concrete trail, for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy.
Fatal Watford City rollover crash under investigation by McKenzie County Sheriff Department
(Watford City, ND) -- A Minot man is dead following yesterday's early morning rollover crash near Watford City. Troopers say the motorist was headed west on 28th Street Northwest in a rural area of McKenzie County at around 6 a.m. when he misjudged a curve and veered off the road. Officials say the vehicle flipped at least once before hitting a fence and ending up in a ditch. The motorist, who was ejected from the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries are reported.
Where Are The Workers? One Of Bismarck’s Favorite Restaurants Closes
The owner posted to the restaurant's Facebook page, stating the restaurant would be closing due to a lack of employees.
Morton Mandan Public Library To Open On Monday
It's been quite the wait. Very excited to see the results.
