Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
iPhone 14 Timeline: Announcement, Preorder and Release Date Rumors
You'll want to hold off buying a new iPhone, because Apple's iPhone 14 is on the way. At the company's Sept. 7 launch event, the new iPhone lineup is expected to make its debut with an upgraded design and new features. We're even expecting a new larger, non-Pro model, called the iPhone 14 Max. But, when exactly will the iPhone 14 series be released?
CNET
Your Android Phone's Cache and Cookies Build Up Fast. How to Clean Them Out
Whether your Android phone uses Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites. But this data...
CNET
Apple Completed Satellite Connectivity Testing for iPhone 14, Analyst Says
Apple is reportedly working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14. The feature, which was previously rumored to debut on the iPhone 13 last year, finished its hardware testing ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Although Apple reportedly completed testing, Kuo says it's "hard to predict"...
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: The New Phone Is Likely Weeks Away
Apple's rumored iPhone 14 will likely get its big reveal at the company's Sept. 7 media event, with many signs pointing to a mid-September launch for the new phones. The reveal event is expected to include a larger, non-Pro iPhone 14 alongside possible changes to the iPhone line's design, price and new features.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Refinery29
The Rise Of The Micro Tattoo: “My Entire Clientele Is From TikTok”
Twenty-five-year-old tattoo artist Sydney Smith says that most of her clients find her, not through Google or Yelp, but yes, via TikTok. The self-proclaimed "micro" tattoo artist dropped out of cosmetology school to pursue tattooing and when she started posting her teeny-tiny tattoos on the social media platform, using raw cut iPhone videos, she quickly accumulated a following.
CNET
How to Install Android 13 Right Now on Your Android Phone
Android 13 is here, and Google Pixel owners can now download and install the software update to their supported phones. The update won't reach Samsung Galaxy and Motorola devices until later this year, but you could possibly get your hands on the Android 13 beta if you have a compatible non-Pixel device, like the OnePlus 10 Pro.
CNET
These Technologies Could Play a Big Role in the iPhone's Future
Social distancing during the height of the pandemic in 2020 was challenging for Lucy Edwards, a blind journalist and broadcaster based in the UK. So she tried the iPhone's People Detection feature, which uses the iPhone 12 Pro's and 13 Pro's lidar sensor to detect when other people are nearby and calculate their distance from the user.
Woman gets tattoo 'fail' on foot resembling Citroën logo
A woman from the US has shared footage of her faded tattoo “fail” that left TikTok users comparing the ink to the Citroën logo.Hannah Ware shared footage of the tattoo on TikTok, and said that she paid just $8 (£6) for it in India.Ms Ware recorded a video of the ink three weeks later, where it could be seen to have faded slightly.However, rather than the fade, TikTok users were quick to point out the tattoo’s similarity to the Citroën logo.“At least it was only eight dollars,” Ms Ware said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Netflix Mulling $7 to $9 Monthly Price for Ad-Supported Tier, Report Says
Streaming service Netflix is thinking about pricing its new ad-supported subscription tier at $7 to $9 per month, according to a report. That would be around half the price of its most-popular ad-free plan, which goes for $15.50 a month. As Netflix gets ready to introduce advertising for the first...
CNET
Get These Surprisingly Good AirPods 3 Alternatives for a Mere $28
Tranya's F1 earbuds are essentially AirPods 3 knockoffs that cost a lot less. They list for $50 but are on sale for $35, with a 20% off instant coupon kicking in another $7 of extra savings, bringing their price down to only $28. They're a very good deal at $35 and a real bargain at $28.
CNET
Upgrade to Apple's Latest 10.2-Inch iPad and Save $50 Right Now
The latest ninth-gen iPad is a solid iPad options out there if you're looking for a portable tablet that can help you be productive on the go (or from your comfortable couch). Whether you want to work, play, stay connected, create, explore or stream entertainment online, it will be easy to do with the iPad's upgraded CPU and Neural Engine, which offer a faster and more powerful performance compared to previous models.
CNET
T-Mobile Adds Apple TV Plus to Its Magenta Max Plan
T-Mobile is upping the video perks on its priciest Magenta Max plan, announcing on Monday that it's adding Apple TV Plus to its stable of bundled perks and services. The new addition, which goes into effect on Wednesday, will be available to both new and existing users so long as they have Magenta Max.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
CNET
Best Bluetooth Audio Glasses and Sunglasses for 2022
There's a lot to be said about ways to listen to music without blocking out the world, especially if you love to work out or work from home. Running while listening to music can be dangerous as your sense of sound is greatly diminished when music is blaring into your ears. Working from home with your ears occupied can make it difficult to hear the front door or other people in your house. That's why audio glasses are perfect: They let you listen to your music or podcasts while still being able to hear the world around you.
CNET
Take Control of Your Data: How to Manage Android App Permissions
Mobile apps are notorious for asking for permissions they have no business asking for. You've probably noticed some of your Android apps asking for permissions that are excessive and completely unrelated to the app's actual utility -- like if a flashlight app requests access to your camera, microphone or location. When an app asks for permissions beyond what it needs to function, it's usually so the company behind the app can collect as much of your data as possible and sell it off to third parties like advertisers and data brokers.
CNET
Yes, You Can Legally Buy Unclaimed Mail and Packages. We'll Explain How
What happens to those Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never made it to your doorstep? It's a good possibility someone bought them. Items that have been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse -- after months of going unclaimed -- can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
Today's Wordle 437 answer and hint: Tuesday, August 30
Let me help you solve today's Wordle. Whether you're after a quick clue for the August 30 (437) puzzle, a few general tips, or you'd like today's answer in bolded capital letters, you'll find all of that and plenty more just below. I often worry the answer's going to be...
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Rumors: Rugged 'Pro' Version, Fever Detection and More
The Apple Watch Series 8, expected to be announced at Apple's Sept. 7 event, could mark a couple of milestones for Apple's popular smartwatch. It might be the first to include a temperature sensor and also the first to come in a new "Pro" variant tailored for extreme sports. That's if reports from Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal turn out to be true.
CNET
Buying an iPhone 11 in 2022 Might Make Sense for You
Since the debut of the iPhone 11 in 2019, we've since seen the debut of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. And in a few days, we're likely to see the debut of the iPhone 14 at Apple's next event on Sept. 7. The iPhone 11 may be over two years old, but it might still be a good choice, especially since Apple discounted it to $499 last year. While we recommend that you wait for the next Apple event before buying any iPhone at all, especially since prices for current iPhone models will likely decrease afterward, the iPhone 11 does have a lot to like as a phone that's under $500.
CNET
The Best Home Office Essentials for 2022
Working from home is normalized in the post-pandemic world. As a result, people are building home offices with must-need gadgets. We've gathered some of our favorite webcams, monitors, USB mics and other devices that help make remote working that much easier. Add these essentials to your home office and see how your work from home experience improves.
Comments / 0