San Luis Obispo Tribune
California farmworker union bill heads back to Gavin Newsom. Will he veto it again?
A measure that would allow farmworkers to vote by mail in union elections is head back to the Gov. Gavin Newson’s desk, one year after he vetoed a similar version of bill. Assembly Bill 2183, backed by the United Farm Workers, passed the Senate in a 26-10 vote, and returned to the Assembly for a final confirmation vote on changes.
These California downtowns are far from what they used to be, UC Berkeley study says
Downtown Sacramento and other older, large cities have not fully recovered from the COVID-19 economic downturn more than two years into the pandemic, according to a study from the University of California, Berkeley. Results from the study published in June suggest many downtown districts are still suffering from COVID-19’s economic...
Gov. Newsom hails effort to clear highway homeless camps. Here’s what he calls a success
Caltrans has removed 1,213 tons of trash — enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools — while clearing hundreds of homeless encampments in the past year, an achievement hailed this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom despite ongoing criticism of the highway program. In total, Caltrans has cleared 1,262...
Thousands of spilled tomatoes shut down key California highway, police say
Thousands of tomatoes spilled by a wrecked semi shut down Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reports. A big rig hauling tomatoes hit a center divider in Vacaville, spilling its load across the highway, the CHP said on Twitter. The CHP advised motorists to seek...
See planes dropping rainbow trout into California lakes, first high Sierra stockings in years
For the first time in years, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is using airplanes to drop fish into lakes for a process called fish stocking. On Aug. 12, the CDFW posted the video titled “High Sierra Aerial Trout Planting 2022” to its YouTube page. The department announced it has been dropping rainbow trout into lakes in six counties. 26 lakes across Plumas, Sierra, Nevada, El Dorado, Amador, and Alpine counties will be filled with thousands of fish.
Police: Woman fatally shot after she stabbed officer
Police officers in Northern California fatally shot a woman shortly after she allegedly stabbed an officer in the arm, authorities said Sunday. The woman, whose name has not been released, was shot Saturday night in Sacramento after she allegedly assaulted another woman who hailed a police patrol, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement.
