California State

San Luis Obispo Tribune

These California downtowns are far from what they used to be, UC Berkeley study says

Downtown Sacramento and other older, large cities have not fully recovered from the COVID-19 economic downturn more than two years into the pandemic, according to a study from the University of California, Berkeley. Results from the study published in June suggest many downtown districts are still suffering from COVID-19’s economic...
SACRAMENTO, CA
California State
San Luis Obispo Tribune

See planes dropping rainbow trout into California lakes, first high Sierra stockings in years

For the first time in years, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is using airplanes to drop fish into lakes for a process called fish stocking. On Aug. 12, the CDFW posted the video titled “High Sierra Aerial Trout Planting 2022” to its YouTube page. The department announced it has been dropping rainbow trout into lakes in six counties. 26 lakes across Plumas, Sierra, Nevada, El Dorado, Amador, and Alpine counties will be filled with thousands of fish.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Police: Woman fatally shot after she stabbed officer

Police officers in Northern California fatally shot a woman shortly after she allegedly stabbed an officer in the arm, authorities said Sunday. The woman, whose name has not been released, was shot Saturday night in Sacramento after she allegedly assaulted another woman who hailed a police patrol, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement.
SACRAMENTO, CA

