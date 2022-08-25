Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary Holman
Related
advantagenews.com
Sarah Donnafaye Moore
Sarah Donnafaye Moore, 87, of Jerseyville, passed away the afternoon of Wednesday, August 24, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born June 30, 1935, in Taylor Springs, Illinois, daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude “Fern” (Locke) Moreland. Sarah was a very caring woman who, throughout her...
advantagenews.com
Patricia Scoggins
Patricia Kay “Patty” Scoggins, 68, died at 6:03 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab and Healthcare Center in Jerseyville. She was born in Steelville, Missouri on December 6, 1953 and was the daughter of Emmett “Tony” and Dora Irene (Abbott) Scoggins. Private interment...
advantagenews.com
Sylvia Trebing
Sylvia Trebing, 101, of Glen Carbon passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Mrs. Trebing was born July 29, 1921 in Glen Carbon, a daughter of the late George and Bettie (Meddows) Williams. She married Arnold Frank Trebing Sr. on December 10, 1939 and he passed away on April 13, 1997. Sylvia was a seamstress for 28 years, retiring in 1983. She was a member of New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon where she was a member of the Quilters group. She is survived by her daughter, Joan Callahan of Glen Carbon; five grandchildren and spouses, Curt Grabowski of Meridian, Texas, Lora and David Ross of Dover, Tennessee, Kathleen “Katy” Chronister of Eudora, Kansas, Bryon Callahan of Collinsville and Sharon Callahan of St. Charles, Missouri; twelve great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Arnold Trebing Jr. on August 22, 2011; her four sisters, Sarah “Sally” Eaves, Bernice Lauffer, Georgina “Jean” Trebing and Bettie Williams in infancy. In celebration of her life and in accordance with her wishes, a private family funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon with Reverend Roy Boyer officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Carbon City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
advantagenews.com
JW Gwillim
JW Gwillim, 92, of Shipman, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 26, 1930, in Piasa, Il, to the late Walter and Vera Mae (Wright) Gwillim. JW served in the Unites States Army during the Korean War. He retired from CNB Bank...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advantagenews.com
Randolph Foster
Madison resident passed on August 27, 2022 (2PM) at University Care Center, Edwardsville Illinois. Son of the late Henry and Reba (Lancaster) Foster born June 11, 1958 in Granite City. Survived by his children Lauren (Michael) DeBruceand their children Emma and Abbie of Granite City. Casey Foster and her children...
advantagenews.com
Lady Shells win Roxana Volleyball Invite
-0- The 13th annual Lady Shells Volleyball Invitational tournament wrapped up on championship Saturday (8/27). The host Roxana Lady Shells won the tourney title beating Calhoun & Valmeyer in the finals. -0- Championship Saturday (8/27) - Team standings. 1) Roxana. 2) Valmeyer. 3) Calhoun. 4) Marquette. 5) Civic Memorial. 6)...
advantagenews.com
Boys Scouts of America
Your browser does not support the audio element. Nick Schubert and Kevin Botterbush visit the Big Z to talk about BSA, an upcoming recruitment drive for the Riverbend area, and the use of Camp Warren Levis in Godfrey.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police& Fire respond to North Alton crash
The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-car crash with injuries in North Alton this morning. The following is information from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a traffic crash in the 2400 block of State St....
RELATED PEOPLE
advantagenews.com
Jazz & Wine Festival returns to amphitheater
The Alton Jazz & Wine Festival returns to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater later this week. A number of local and national jazz performers perform at the festival on Saturday, September 3rd, with gates opening at 6pm. Alton Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z tickets are on...
advantagenews.com
Alton Little Theater - Spreading It Around
Your browser does not support the audio element. Director Gail Drillinger and a few cast members share information about the upcoming show "Spreading It Around" which opens Sept. 9.
advantagenews.com
Apple orchards opening up
It's that time of year when Illinois' apple orchards are opening for the season. There are a number of orchards in the Riverbend and surrounding area, and they traditionally are a popular destination for families looking for a daycation. Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President / CEO Cory Jobe...
advantagenews.com
8-27-22 Sports Talk
Your browser does not support the audio element. Highlights from previous CM vs Marquette and Alton vs Cahokia football, plus coaches interviews and scores and more!
IN THIS ARTICLE
advantagenews.com
Man found guilty of committing Route 3 murder
A Madison County jury on Friday found a Granite City man guilty of first-degree murder for an August 2021 shooting death on Route Three. Thirty-five-year-old Mantia Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. State’s attorney Tom Haine says Johnson fired the shots that killed Ahmaad Nunley and wounded Shamyia...
advantagenews.com
Learn to monitor streams with Illinois River Watch
Ever wanted to help monitor streams, but didn’t think you had time to go through training beforehand?. Well, Illinois River Watch is offering three opportunities in September, where the training will be a part of the experience. Volunteer coordinator Hannah Griffis tells The Big Z more about what’s happening....
advantagenews.com
Police warn of scam jury duty calls
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of scam calls that claim to be coming from one of their department leaders. Authorities have learned that some residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be Jeff Connor who is running for sheriff and that scammer tells the person answering the phone that they have failed to report for jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
advantagenews.com
Mayor, city, regional leaders still pushing for year-round Grafton Ferry
Moving the Grafton Ferry toward a year-round schedule in the future is a plan that remains in the works. The city of Grafton, the Tri-City Regional Port District, and tourism officials are all on-board with a proposal that would increase trips made not only by the Grafton Ferry, but the two others that service that general area.
Comments / 0