Sylvia Trebing, 101, of Glen Carbon passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Mrs. Trebing was born July 29, 1921 in Glen Carbon, a daughter of the late George and Bettie (Meddows) Williams. She married Arnold Frank Trebing Sr. on December 10, 1939 and he passed away on April 13, 1997. Sylvia was a seamstress for 28 years, retiring in 1983. She was a member of New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon where she was a member of the Quilters group. She is survived by her daughter, Joan Callahan of Glen Carbon; five grandchildren and spouses, Curt Grabowski of Meridian, Texas, Lora and David Ross of Dover, Tennessee, Kathleen “Katy” Chronister of Eudora, Kansas, Bryon Callahan of Collinsville and Sharon Callahan of St. Charles, Missouri; twelve great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Arnold Trebing Jr. on August 22, 2011; her four sisters, Sarah “Sally” Eaves, Bernice Lauffer, Georgina “Jean” Trebing and Bettie Williams in infancy. In celebration of her life and in accordance with her wishes, a private family funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon with Reverend Roy Boyer officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Carbon City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

GLEN CARBON, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO