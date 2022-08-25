ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

msn.com

Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
DUNLAP, TN
visitmysmokies.com

New Attraction in Sevierville TN: Dig’n Zone Theme Park

Have you ever imagined yourself working on a big job site with the access and knowledge to man construction equipment? Perhaps your young child is obsessed with playing with toy construction equipment? Well, a chance to do all of that in real life is coming to Sevierville! Dig’n Zone Theme Park, a construction theme park that will allow adults and children to drive, ride and operate real construction equipment, is scheduled to open in Sevierville in spring 2023! Here’s everything we know about this new attraction in Sevierville, Dig’n Zone Theme Park:
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One elevator repaired at Summit Towers, repair crews on site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neither elevator at Summit Towers, an elderly living facility in downtown Knoxville, was working Sunday afternoon, resulting in some residents being unable to leave. A Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson said that both of the elevators were initially down but that one had been fixed. As of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What items are prohibited at the Smoky Mountain Air Show?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show is quickly approaching, and those attending will need to take careful inventory of what they plan to bring. The show will feature demonstrations from the Blue Angels, United States Army Parachute Team and even the Budweiser Clydesdales. Some items are prohibited...
KNOXVILLE, TN
freightwaves.com

Colonial Freight Systems to close after nearly 80 years

A representative with truckload carrier Colonial Freight Systems confirmed to FreightWaves that it will be shutting down at the end of August. However, additional details were not provided. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Colonial is a self-described “100% owner-operator company,” providing refrigerated and dry van services throughout the U.S. It also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

You can support Knox County Schools by dining at these restaurants Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 19th annual “Dine Out for Education” event aimed at raising money for Knox County Schools will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Every year, KCS asks folks in the community to dine out at participating restaurants to raise money for the “Partners in Education” program, which helps students and teachers in a variety of ways.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tinyhousetown.net

Little River Tiny House

Located in Maryville, TN, this tiny home is a labour of love. Its owners constructed the home over a 2 year period, using local Tennessee wood to finish their home. It's now offered on Airbnb for guests wanting to try a unique getaway. The two bedroom, one bath home can comfortably accommodate 4 adults between a queen-sized bed and sofa bed. The home also has a kitchenette, a ground floor patio, and a rooftop deck- perfect for stargazing at night!
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT-Professor goes to Cape Canaveral for Artemis launch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee English professor Margaret Dean was at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday hoping to watch the launch of the first Artemis test mission. Unfortunately, the mission was scrubbed because of technical issues. Professor Dean authored three books on space, one eulogizing...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WATE

Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN
