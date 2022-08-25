Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Rents rise in Knoxville during July as occupancy rate soars to almost 99%
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's rental market got close to filling up in July, according to a report from the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors. In their report, they said the occupancy rate was 98.6% in the second quarter of 2022, ranking 2 out of 66 markets in the South.
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
Look at the construction of the upcoming Sevierville Buc-ee’s
After the opening of the Buc-ee's in Crossville, there's still some excitement for the Buc-ee's in Sevierville.
New Attraction in Sevierville TN: Dig’n Zone Theme Park
Have you ever imagined yourself working on a big job site with the access and knowledge to man construction equipment? Perhaps your young child is obsessed with playing with toy construction equipment? Well, a chance to do all of that in real life is coming to Sevierville! Dig’n Zone Theme Park, a construction theme park that will allow adults and children to drive, ride and operate real construction equipment, is scheduled to open in Sevierville in spring 2023! Here’s everything we know about this new attraction in Sevierville, Dig’n Zone Theme Park:
Advocates voice concerns about Summit Towers apartments after elevators stop working again
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Advocates in Knoxville voiced concerns about the elevators at a Knoxville apartment building. It's where seniors and people with special needs live, and the elevators failed again after failing several previous times this year. Summit Towers is 12 floors high. At around 10 a.m. on Sunday,...
One elevator repaired at Summit Towers, repair crews on site
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neither elevator at Summit Towers, an elderly living facility in downtown Knoxville, was working Sunday afternoon, resulting in some residents being unable to leave. A Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson said that both of the elevators were initially down but that one had been fixed. As of...
KAT bus service reduction starts Monday
Changes in service are beginning Monday, Aug. 29 for Knoxville Area Transit due to an ongoing worker shortage.
UT Institute of Agriculture gets grant of more than $300,000 to keep waste food out of landfills
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around a third of all landfill waste is made up of food that could be instead be composted, made into fertilizer, or disposed of in more useful ways. The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture said Monday they got a $308,171 grant to help make sure less food waste ends up in landfills.
What items are prohibited at the Smoky Mountain Air Show?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show is quickly approaching, and those attending will need to take careful inventory of what they plan to bring. The show will feature demonstrations from the Blue Angels, United States Army Parachute Team and even the Budweiser Clydesdales. Some items are prohibited...
Colonial Freight Systems to close after nearly 80 years
A representative with truckload carrier Colonial Freight Systems confirmed to FreightWaves that it will be shutting down at the end of August. However, additional details were not provided. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Colonial is a self-described “100% owner-operator company,” providing refrigerated and dry van services throughout the U.S. It also...
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rental
Tired of the same old weekend getaways? Maybe it's time to try staying in a converted WWII train car. In Maryville, Tennessee host Dean Smith spent 8 months converting a 1943 WWII troop train kitchen car into a beautiful short-term rental space.
Bus riders left uncertain as KAT looks to fill open driver positions
Knoxville Area Transit is making some big reductions to its bus service as it struggles to fill 150 open bus operator positions.
Cost for new public safety complex grows after unsafe brick facade discovered
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The cost of the public safety complex coming to Knoxville has grown as crews have discovered a 40-plus-year-old brick facade not properly fastened on one of the previous St. Mary's Hospital buildings, according to the City of Knoxville. The city has executed an emergency procurement, for...
Morristown Fire Department battles two mobile home blazes over the weekend
The City of Morristown is thanking its fire department after crews responded to two mobile home blazes over the weekend.
HOLA Lakeway International Food Festival showcases multiple cultures in East Tennessee
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The annual HOLA Lakeway International Food Festival brought not only different foods and products from around the world, but also entertainment and connection, to East Tennessee. The event took place on Saturday near Historic Downtown Morristown at the Morristown Farmers Market area, where hundreds of...
You can support Knox County Schools by dining at these restaurants Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 19th annual “Dine Out for Education” event aimed at raising money for Knox County Schools will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Every year, KCS asks folks in the community to dine out at participating restaurants to raise money for the “Partners in Education” program, which helps students and teachers in a variety of ways.
Little River Tiny House
Located in Maryville, TN, this tiny home is a labour of love. Its owners constructed the home over a 2 year period, using local Tennessee wood to finish their home. It's now offered on Airbnb for guests wanting to try a unique getaway. The two bedroom, one bath home can comfortably accommodate 4 adults between a queen-sized bed and sofa bed. The home also has a kitchenette, a ground floor patio, and a rooftop deck- perfect for stargazing at night!
UT-Professor goes to Cape Canaveral for Artemis launch
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee English professor Margaret Dean was at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday hoping to watch the launch of the first Artemis test mission. Unfortunately, the mission was scrubbed because of technical issues. Professor Dean authored three books on space, one eulogizing...
Renowned Atlanta hospital treating Anderson County deputy hit by pickup
The Shepherd Center specializes in a whole host of treatments, from spinal cord injury to brain injury and other conditions.
Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village
TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
