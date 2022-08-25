ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Franklin County Times

Football’s return brings 2022 magazine

For the past few weeks, we – with significant contribution from sports writers Brannon King and Bart Moss and cooperation from school personnel – have been putting together our annual football magazine. Now, the fruit of our labor is finally available to the public, having hit shelves this past week.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
Franklin County Times

Distinguished Through the Decades: 2005, Addie Pickett Harbin

Russellville’s Addie Pickett Harbin had attended the Junior Miss program for several years and always admired the participants – a stepping stone on the path to competing in the program herself and ultimately becoming Franklin County’s Junior Miss 2005. “They were great role models for myself and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents...
ALABAMA STATE
Severe T-Storm Warning for Parts of Colbert Co. Until 7:45 pm

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. South central Colbert County in northwestern Alabama…. * At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of. Belgreen, or 10 miles northwest of Russellville, moving north at 15. mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival Sept. 9

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Downtown Merchants Association (CDMA) will host the inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival at Depot Park Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-10 p.m., featuring bluegrass artists Cotton Pickin’ Kids, Barefoot Nellie and Cottonmouth Creek. The CDMA is a nonprofit organization established to bring people downtown to promote growth for small businesses. It is made up of businesses all over Cullman County. Following the 2011 tornadoes, the group hosted an event called Celebrate Cullman. CDMA President Judith Caples said, “It was such a success that a few years later the city started having 2nd Fridays. In the past years the...
CULLMAN, AL
Franklin County Times

Plant chrysanthemums for fall color

Finally – fall is just around the corner! It’s time to start planting those fall plants. The Cultura Garden Club members kicked off their annual Fall Mum Fundraiser Aug. 22, and it will run through Sept. 8. McGee Farm has been committed to assisting our fundraising efforts for several years, and your continued support of this fundraiser assists our beautification projects in downtown Russellville.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Water outage scheduled in Florence Monday night

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence will have a scheduled water outage on Monday, August 29 from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The outage will affect residents on Cox Creek Parkway from Helton Drive to Summit Ridge Apartments. Florence Gas & Water Manager Michael Doyle told News 19 that they are moving a water line to make room for a new sewer system.
FLORENCE, AL
theflorala.com

New dining options open in the Shoals

The Pour House at Coldwater opened in downtown Tuscumbia, Ala., on June 4. Their owners, Skip Nichols, Ashley Morrow and Josh Kelley, opened the restaurant after wanting more dining options to choose from on their lunch breaks. They wanted to create a community center point for everyone to enjoy. “[The...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Baby found dead in Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
CULLMAN, AL
radio7media.com

Florence Police Travel Alert - Road Closure

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO REMIND TRAVELERS THAT WOOD AVENUE FROM 7-POINTS TO PECK ACE HARDWARE WILL BE SHUT DOWN TODAY FROM 1:00PM - 7:00PM FOR THE 7-POINTS POP-UP MARKET. PLEASE TAKE ALTERNATE ROUTES AROUND THE AREA IF POSSIBLE! DRIVE SAFE.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Franklin County Times

Letter to the Editor: Save Franklin County’s natural wonders

Save Franklin County from the dump. Preserve the beauty that God has given us! Ask the Franklin County commissioners to vote no!. Take a look at this map. It can be found at http://alabamamaps.ua.edu/contemporarymaps/alabama/recreation/bearcreek.pdf. Explore Franklin County and its natural wonders. Dismals Canyon is a sandstone gorge near Phil Campbell....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL

