Franklin County Times
Football’s return brings 2022 magazine
For the past few weeks, we – with significant contribution from sports writers Brannon King and Bart Moss and cooperation from school personnel – have been putting together our annual football magazine. Now, the fruit of our labor is finally available to the public, having hit shelves this past week.
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2005, Addie Pickett Harbin
Russellville’s Addie Pickett Harbin had attended the Junior Miss program for several years and always admired the participants – a stepping stone on the path to competing in the program herself and ultimately becoming Franklin County’s Junior Miss 2005. “They were great role models for myself and...
PJ’s Coffee opening Monday in Madison with deals, discounts
The newest coffee shop in North Alabama will be opening its doors Monday morning!
wvtm13.com
The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents...
Road construction, new Mapco planned for Hartselle
The City of Hartselle is matching the state's $300,000 grant with $205,235 in local funds.
Franklin County Times
Russellville Elementary bids farewell to former principal, welcomes new principal
From playing school as a child to teaching school and eventually becoming a principal, Kristie Ezzell has 31 years of experience in the world of elementary education, a field she’s been passionate about since she was young. “I always knew I loved kids and wanted to work with them,”...
alabamawx.com
Severe T-Storm Warning for Parts of Colbert Co. Until 7:45 pm
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. South central Colbert County in northwestern Alabama…. * At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of. Belgreen, or 10 miles northwest of Russellville, moving north at 15. mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size...
Inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival Sept. 9
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Downtown Merchants Association (CDMA) will host the inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival at Depot Park Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-10 p.m., featuring bluegrass artists Cotton Pickin’ Kids, Barefoot Nellie and Cottonmouth Creek. The CDMA is a nonprofit organization established to bring people downtown to promote growth for small businesses. It is made up of businesses all over Cullman County. Following the 2011 tornadoes, the group hosted an event called Celebrate Cullman. CDMA President Judith Caples said, “It was such a success that a few years later the city started having 2nd Fridays. In the past years the...
Franklin County Times
Plant chrysanthemums for fall color
Finally – fall is just around the corner! It’s time to start planting those fall plants. The Cultura Garden Club members kicked off their annual Fall Mum Fundraiser Aug. 22, and it will run through Sept. 8. McGee Farm has been committed to assisting our fundraising efforts for several years, and your continued support of this fundraiser assists our beautification projects in downtown Russellville.
WHNT-TV
Water outage scheduled in Florence Monday night
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence will have a scheduled water outage on Monday, August 29 from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The outage will affect residents on Cox Creek Parkway from Helton Drive to Summit Ridge Apartments. Florence Gas & Water Manager Michael Doyle told News 19 that they are moving a water line to make room for a new sewer system.
theflorala.com
New dining options open in the Shoals
The Pour House at Coldwater opened in downtown Tuscumbia, Ala., on June 4. Their owners, Skip Nichols, Ashley Morrow and Josh Kelley, opened the restaurant after wanting more dining options to choose from on their lunch breaks. They wanted to create a community center point for everyone to enjoy. “[The...
Alabama Police Searching For Owner Of Dogs That Went On A Killing Spree
Warning graphic pictures and video. Of all the animals we have to worry about here in Alabama, a pack of dogs that are attacking pets and livestock would have never made my list. Recently we had a big announcement that we all should be concerned about. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater...
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
Alabama: Baby found dead in Cullman motel
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
Portion of I-65 to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in Morgan County
If you drive Interstate 65 in Morgan County as part of your regular commute, you'll need to plan ahead and find an alternate route next week.
WAAY-TV
Athens High School students to return to campus Monday following 'two reports of a gas smell'
Athens High School students are to return to campus Monday following two days of virtual learning after reports of a gas smell. Athens City Schools officials say HVAC contractors and the City of Athens Gas Department have worked diligently to perform thorough safety checks, remedy any issues and ensure the safe return to campus on Monday, August 29.
radio7media.com
Florence Police Travel Alert - Road Closure
THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO REMIND TRAVELERS THAT WOOD AVENUE FROM 7-POINTS TO PECK ACE HARDWARE WILL BE SHUT DOWN TODAY FROM 1:00PM - 7:00PM FOR THE 7-POINTS POP-UP MARKET. PLEASE TAKE ALTERNATE ROUTES AROUND THE AREA IF POSSIBLE! DRIVE SAFE.
WAFF
Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
Franklin County Times
Letter to the Editor: Save Franklin County’s natural wonders
Save Franklin County from the dump. Preserve the beauty that God has given us! Ask the Franklin County commissioners to vote no!. Take a look at this map. It can be found at http://alabamamaps.ua.edu/contemporarymaps/alabama/recreation/bearcreek.pdf. Explore Franklin County and its natural wonders. Dismals Canyon is a sandstone gorge near Phil Campbell....
msn.com
Alabama woman fatally struck by car in Walmart parking lot was ‘loved by so many’
A woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday in a Decatur parking lot, in what police say was a deliberate act, is being remembered as “a caring and loving friend to all who knew her.”. A graveside service will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. at...
