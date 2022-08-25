ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getthecoast.com

Demolition for bridge on Okaloosa Island

I hope everyone had a great (but somewhat rainy) weekend. Check out this cool video of a Manta spotted near Miramar Beach late last week!. Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center successfully releases final Cold Stunned New England Sea Turtle. The Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center has released the final cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtle...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested for stealing John Deere tractor: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a John Deere tractor and trailer, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Cody Comalander, 22, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. On Aug. 28, deputies responded to 3021 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Local
Florida Cars
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

46-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 46-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Pensacola Monday morning. It happened around 7:10 a.m. at Mobile Hwy. and Pine Forest Rd. Florida Highway Patrol states the 46-year-old Pensacola man on a 2012 Harley crashed with a 27-year-old Pensacola woman's vehicle. The man was...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Vehicles#Car Registration#Hammers#Car Show#Vehicle Shows#Okaloosa Walton County#Chevelle Convertible#Pontiac#Oldsmobile#Ford Street Rod#Fl
WKRG News 5

Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
msn.com

Okaloosa County deputies searching for Destin burglary suspect

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Destin Wednesday. The sheriff's office has provided a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle associated with the individual. The vehicle is pictured as...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

18 starving dogs rescued from Crestview home, 2 charged

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A mother and son face 18 counts of animal cruelty after animal services found dead and starving dogs at a home in Crestview. A tip to PAWS led Crestview Animal Services and the police department to the home. Police would not release the location to WKRG News 5, but said they […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
msn.com

UPDATE: Man injured after accidental shooting on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office released new information on their investigation of a shooting that took place on Okaloosa Island Friday night. The sheriff's office says the victim of the shooting told investigators that his fiancé accidently shot a gun off in his vehicle. According...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Explore native landscaping with Sandhills Native Nursery

Native plant gardening is growing in popularity across the nation. Using little resources and being low maintenance, native plant landscaping is a great choice for many folks. Up in Fountain, just north of Panama City Sam Mello has created a native plant nursery that offers variety of choices for the native gardener. More than ½ an acre of plants along a sandhill trail, the nursery invites the shopper to explore the many options available for the native plant enthusiast.
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy