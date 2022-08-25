Tuesday, Aug. 30 County Road 700 will be closed between County Road 703 and County Road 709 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for cross drain replacement. The Alabama Department of Transportation will close Interstate 65 southbound from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) to Exit 318 (U.S. Highway 31 at Lacon) from Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. until Wednesday, Aug. 31 at approximately 4 p.m. Crews will be repairing concrete on the bridge just north of Lacon and pavement south of Thompson Road. The official detour will be exiting the interstate at Exit 334 (Priceville/Decatur) and taking Highway 67 north to U.S. Highway 31 in Decatur then returning to the interstate at Exit 318 (Lacon). Exit 334 is the last exit for commercial vehicles. The last exit for passenger vehicles is Thompson Road. The on-ramps to I-65 southbound from Thompson Road and County Road 55 (Exit 322) in Falkville will be closed. Wednesday, Aug. 31 County Road 747 will be closed between County Road 639 and County Road 641 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for cross drain replacement. Same I-65 closure listed above

CULLMAN, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO