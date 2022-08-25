Read full article on original website
Franklin County Times
Football’s return brings 2022 magazine
For the past few weeks, we – with significant contribution from sports writers Brannon King and Bart Moss and cooperation from school personnel – have been putting together our annual football magazine. Now, the fruit of our labor is finally available to the public, having hit shelves this past week.
Muscle Shoals, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hartselle High School football team will have a game with Muscle Shoals High School on August 30, 2022, 14:45:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle runs past Jackson-Olin 39-6
In the words of Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore, the Tigers’ win over Jackson-Olin was ugly. Hartselle’s offense, especially the passing game, sputtered throughout. It had a dropped touchdown pass along with numerous incomplete passes. The rushing attack picked up the slack in the win. The Tigers rushed...
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2005, Addie Pickett Harbin
Russellville’s Addie Pickett Harbin had attended the Junior Miss program for several years and always admired the participants – a stepping stone on the path to competing in the program herself and ultimately becoming Franklin County’s Junior Miss 2005. “They were great role models for myself and...
wvtm13.com
The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents...
Franklin County Times
Russellville Elementary bids farewell to former principal, welcomes new principal
From playing school as a child to teaching school and eventually becoming a principal, Kristie Ezzell has 31 years of experience in the world of elementary education, a field she’s been passionate about since she was young. “I always knew I loved kids and wanted to work with them,”...
alabamawx.com
Severe T-Storm Warning for Parts of Colbert Co. Until 7:45 pm
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. South central Colbert County in northwestern Alabama…. * At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of. Belgreen, or 10 miles northwest of Russellville, moving north at 15. mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size...
Road construction, new Mapco planned for Hartselle
The City of Hartselle is matching the state's $300,000 grant with $205,235 in local funds.
WHNT-TV
Water outage scheduled in Florence Monday night
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence will have a scheduled water outage on Monday, August 29 from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The outage will affect residents on Cox Creek Parkway from Helton Drive to Summit Ridge Apartments. Florence Gas & Water Manager Michael Doyle told News 19 that they are moving a water line to make room for a new sewer system.
Inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival Sept. 9
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Downtown Merchants Association (CDMA) will host the inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival at Depot Park Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-10 p.m., featuring bluegrass artists Cotton Pickin’ Kids, Barefoot Nellie and Cottonmouth Creek. The CDMA is a nonprofit organization established to bring people downtown to promote growth for small businesses. It is made up of businesses all over Cullman County. Following the 2011 tornadoes, the group hosted an event called Celebrate Cullman. CDMA President Judith Caples said, “It was such a success that a few years later the city started having 2nd Fridays. In the past years the...
WAAY-TV
Bond revoked for man caught bringing loaded gun, extra ammo into Decatur vs. Austin football game
UPDATE: Hampton's bond has been revoked. A man who Decatur Police say brought a gun into Friday’s Decatur vs. Austin football game now is being held in the Morgan County Jail. Marcus Hampton, 20, of Leighton entered the gate at Austin High School’s football stadium about 7:45 p.m. Friday...
Alabama man took altered, loaded gun to high school football game, police say
Decatur police say they arrested a man Friday who entered a high school football game with a loaded pistol magazine and firearm. The incident happened at the Austin vs. Decatur game at about 7:45 p.m., a police spokesperson said. Marcus Hampton, 20, of Leighton, entered the gate and was found...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama’s Natural Bridge Park is a marvel
Alabama is full of scenic views and gorgeous landscapes, regardless of what part of the state you are in, but a small-town wonder in Winston County offers nature lovers an awe-inspiring sight that’s likely more than 2 million years in the making. Natural Bridge Park is home to a...
Franklin County Times
Plant chrysanthemums for fall color
Finally – fall is just around the corner! It’s time to start planting those fall plants. The Cultura Garden Club members kicked off their annual Fall Mum Fundraiser Aug. 22, and it will run through Sept. 8. McGee Farm has been committed to assisting our fundraising efforts for several years, and your continued support of this fundraiser assists our beautification projects in downtown Russellville.
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
Franklin County Times
Letter to the Editor: Save Franklin County’s natural wonders
Save Franklin County from the dump. Preserve the beauty that God has given us! Ask the Franklin County commissioners to vote no!. Take a look at this map. It can be found at http://alabamamaps.ua.edu/contemporarymaps/alabama/recreation/bearcreek.pdf. Explore Franklin County and its natural wonders. Dismals Canyon is a sandstone gorge near Phil Campbell....
WAFF
City of Hartselle awarded grant to bring new jobs
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to the City of Hartselle to provide new jobs and increase commerce. The grant totals $300,000 and it is a Community Development Block Grant that will provide infrastructure required for a Mapco Express on Alabama Highway 36. Gov. Ivey said...
wtva.com
Man killed in wreck near Jasper
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Tuesday afternoon killed an elderly man from Fultondale. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 3:10 on Interstate 22 about one mile south of Jasper. An SUV and a tractor trailer collided. The driver of the SUV, 76-year-old...
Traffic alerts for Cullman this week
Tuesday, Aug. 30 County Road 700 will be closed between County Road 703 and County Road 709 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for cross drain replacement. The Alabama Department of Transportation will close Interstate 65 southbound from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) to Exit 318 (U.S. Highway 31 at Lacon) from Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. until Wednesday, Aug. 31 at approximately 4 p.m. Crews will be repairing concrete on the bridge just north of Lacon and pavement south of Thompson Road. The official detour will be exiting the interstate at Exit 334 (Priceville/Decatur) and taking Highway 67 north to U.S. Highway 31 in Decatur then returning to the interstate at Exit 318 (Lacon). Exit 334 is the last exit for commercial vehicles. The last exit for passenger vehicles is Thompson Road. The on-ramps to I-65 southbound from Thompson Road and County Road 55 (Exit 322) in Falkville will be closed. Wednesday, Aug. 31 County Road 747 will be closed between County Road 639 and County Road 641 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for cross drain replacement. Same I-65 closure listed above
Alabama: Baby found dead in Cullman motel
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
