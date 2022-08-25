Read full article on original website
Fresh off a 9-2 2021 campaign complete with a trip to the 4A state quarterfinals, the Wamego Red Raider football team is reloaded and ready to run it back in 2022. Weston Moody enters his fifth year as the Raider's head coach, after leading the program to four consecutive winning seasons for the first time since the 1970s.
Campus Pride has added Kansas State University to its annual Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students list. Campus Pride has recognized K-State as one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly colleges in the nation, one of only 40 universities from the U.S. to make it on the list, and the only university from Kansas to be listed.
Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program has been training leaders in the north Flint Hills Region for nearly 30 years. Last week Executive Director, Jack Lindquist, announced the members of the upcoming leadership class. Members of the class are from Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley and Wabaunsee counties. The group will meet for...
MANHATTAN - Around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26th, Riley County Police officers responded to the report of an injury crash at the intersection of Claflin Rd. and College Ave. Officers found 21-year old, McKenzie Handley, driving a 2006 Toyota Camry had rear-ended a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by 22-year...
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area woman was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting in July 2021 of her boyfriend, Ryan Wheeler, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge sentenced 27-year-old Katie L. Black to 17 years after she pleaded guilty...
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ARAYAH MICHELE PEREZ, 24, Manhattan, Probation violation x2; Remains in custody of Riley County Jail. ANDREW LEE GRAVES, 18, Failure to appear; Released...
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
MANHATTAN - On August 28th around 3:15 a.m., Riley County Police officers responded to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan Emergency Room, after two citizens brought a 23-year old male to the hospital with head injuries. The citizens said they found the man in the alley behind Tate's Bar in the...
MANHATTAN - Riley County Police Department arrested 23-year old Brently Crider of Manhattan in connection with a report of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Officers responded to the report of a gunshot near the intersection of N. 12th and Moro Streets in Aggieville, Manhattan on August 28,...
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman has been charged in the death of a woman who was sitting on curb at a Lee's Summit hotel parking lot on Wednesday, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Camden E. Hager, 23, faces a charges of Driving While Intoxicated --...
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a an arrest. Just after 5a.m. Friday, a citizen called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Drug Recognition Expert...
On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were captured after prompt action by a citizen to notify the sheriff's department that a crime had just occurred. On August 26, a homeowners surveillance camera caught a package theft at a home in the 2300 Block of SW...
The westbound lanes of Anderson Avenue are closed from Sycamore to Woodland as crews work to repair a broken water line. Westbound traffic is shifted into the northernmost eastbound lane, while eastbound traffic is reduced to the southernmost lane. Riley County Police Department recommends taking an alternate route if possible...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY - The Kansas Department of Transportation(KDOT) has announced a resurfacing project in Wabaunsee County has been scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 30th. The project begins on K-99 just south of Wamego at the Wabaunsee/Pottawatomie county line and goes to the K-99/K-4 junction. The resurfacing project does not...
The Riley County Police Department has posted a warning on their social media accounts, letting the community know of an increase in overdoses presumably due to fake pills. RCPD says they've responded to four overdoses in the last week, with two of them involving juveniles, one of them occurring at Manhattan High School, during school hours.
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for crimes involving small children. Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Maria Bryan of Manhattan on a Riley County District Court Warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 1a.m. Friday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2009 Jeep Compass near 150th and Q. Road for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. An occupant of the vehicle, allegedly...
RILEY COUNTY - On August 27th, Riley County Police officers responded to the 700 block of Griffith Drive around 9:30 a.m. on the report of property damage. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 57-year old female, who reported their car had been keyed, estimated loss is $4,000. . . .
MANHATTAN - Officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan on August 28th, for the report of stolen items. Around 7:45 p.m., Walmart informed officers that three unknown suspects stole two Patriot crossbows, cookware and two Playstation 5 headsets. The stolen...
