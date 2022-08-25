ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Preseason Profile: Wamego Football

Fresh off a 9-2 2021 campaign complete with a trip to the 4A state quarterfinals, the Wamego Red Raider football team is reloaded and ready to run it back in 2022. Weston Moody enters his fifth year as the Raider's head coach, after leading the program to four consecutive winning seasons for the first time since the 1970s.
WAMEGO, KS
Riley County Arrest Report August 29

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ARAYAH MICHELE PEREZ, 24, Manhattan, Probation violation x2; Remains in custody of Riley County Jail. ANDREW LEE GRAVES, 18, Failure to appear; Released...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
AUBURN, KS
23yo male arrested in shots fired incident in Aggieville

MANHATTAN - Riley County Police Department arrested 23-year old Brently Crider of Manhattan in connection with a report of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Officers responded to the report of a gunshot near the intersection of N. 12th and Moro Streets in Aggieville, Manhattan on August 28,...
MANHATTAN, KS
Woman found Kan. drug suspect parked in her driveway

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a an arrest. Just after 5a.m. Friday, a citizen called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Drug Recognition Expert...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Junction City 17-year-old held on $750K bond

On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KDOT resurfacing K-99 in Wabaunsee County

WABAUNSEE COUNTY - The Kansas Department of Transportation(KDOT) has announced a resurfacing project in Wabaunsee County has been scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 30th. The project begins on K-99 just south of Wamego at the Wabaunsee/Pottawatomie county line and goes to the K-99/K-4 junction. The resurfacing project does not...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
Manhattan woman jailed for alleged child endangerment

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for crimes involving small children. Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Maria Bryan of Manhattan on a Riley County District Court Warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Two vehicles damaged, another stolen over the weekend

RILEY COUNTY - On August 27th, Riley County Police officers responded to the 700 block of Griffith Drive around 9:30 a.m. on the report of property damage. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 57-year old female, who reported their car had been keyed, estimated loss is $4,000. . . .
