ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easttexasradio.com

Trial Begins For Former Rangers Pitcher

Jury selection is to start this morning in the sexual assault trial of former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland. The state accused him of sexually assaulting a child when he lived in the Denton County town of Bartonville. The victim told investigators the assault happened from 2004 to 2006, but they didn’t report it until 2019. Wetteland pitched for the Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and is a member of the team’s hall of fame.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Whitewright parents frustrated with school safety policy

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) — Some parents of students in the Whitewright Independent School District say they are frustrated with new policies the district has implemented. Alex Verner believes other parents aren't aware of limited access to school campuses. "Until one goes to eat lunch or bring your kid the...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Sherman, TX
Sports
Sherman, TX
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Austin, TX
City
Sherman, TX
KTEN.com

Axe-throwing venue opens in downtown Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A building that was once an old pawn shop is now an entertainment paradise on Main Street in fast-growing downtown Denison. The Horse's Axe features billiards, darts, axe-throwing, food and much more that makes a perfect fit for Denison's new development. Owner Mike Roberts said...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Husband and wife honored as Texoma Heroes

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Sgt. Tom Longmire and his wife Laura were both honored as Texoma Heroes for their service to Texoma and to our veterans. "They have given so much of their time," said Texoma Hero program president Billy Teague. "The contribution they have made to our community... you can count them, and they're just two really great people that really deserve the recognition."
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Van Alstyne opens key new thoroughfare

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Van Alstyne celebrated the completion of Industrial Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. "This used to be 30 acres of just farmland," said the city's economic development director Ronald Williams. "This road will actually not only serve the industrial parkway, it's also eventually going to be a crossroad for the city to alleviate some traffic concerns."
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin College#College Football#Pessimism#American Football
eaglenationonline.com

Foreign exchange student reflects on life in Prosper

The time had finally come. Junior Anabel Halbach traveled 10 hours and 59 minutes by plane – A total 5,307 miles from her home town in Germany to her new home for the next 10 months. “It was always a dream of mine to come here,” Halbach said. “And...
PROSPER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Greenville, Commerce Middle Schools Receive Threats

Middle Schools in Commerce and Greenville received threats of violence this week, but thorough investigations and searches of the campuses found nothing that would indicate they were viable. In Commerce, a student pulled the fire alarm and told officers he had a gun in his backpack. There were no weapons in the bag. In Greenville, a staff member in a restroom found threats to shoot up the school.
GREENVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dallasexpress.com

Bombshell Claims of GCISD Teacher Misconduct

In a letter to Principal Alex Fingers of Grapevine High School that has been obtained by The Dallas Express, a mother claimed that her child was encouraged and influenced to transition genders by a teacher and a counselor in the Grapevine-Colleyville school district. Sharla Tinsen wrote that her child’s “identity...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
thegarlandmessenger.com

Downtown Garland Coming and Going

Maneuvering around barricades and cones, we tried to discern just what was open and what. was closed. We learned that vehicular traffic between Fifth and Sixth on State Street is closed,. but the sidewalks are passable for pedestrians. The Plaza Theater is open, and will be offering. free classic movies...
GARLAND, TX
KTEN.com

New information about fatal crash in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — We now know more about what happened in a fatal accident Friday morning on State Highway 48 just south of Coleman in Johnston County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Vickie Ringdahl of Coleman was southbound in a Nissan Altima on Highway 48 shortly after 11 a.m. when an eastbound dump truck tried to cross the highway at Swamp Creek Road.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
CW33 NewsFix

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Sherman on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Crashes snarl Bryan County traffic

CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — Traffic was backed up near Calera Monday morning after two accidents on U.S. 69/75 in Bryan County. One of the wrecks blocked the southbound lanes; the other blocked the northbound lanes. Traffic was being diverted around the accidents. We have no word yet on any...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
fox4news.com

Collin Co. child predator sentenced to 35 years in prison

MCKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole Monday for the continuous sexual abuse of a child. Mark Elliott Jones of McKinney was found guilty of sexually abusing two children over the course of several years. The 46-year-olds victims were 10 and 14 years old.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

17-year-old killed in Little Elm shooting

LITTLE ELM, Texas - The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a 17-year-old dead. The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Elk Point Drive and Covemeadow Drive, in Little Elm’s Hilltown neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Brayan...
LITTLE ELM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy