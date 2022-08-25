ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Blackpink’s Jennie Strikes A Pose in Black Bralette and Jeans for Calvin Klein

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dW1q_0hVNoqd200

Jennie Kim of Blackpink is on a roll this week, having just announced her acting debut in HBO’s series “The Idol” and released “Pink Venom,” Blackpink’s newest song . Now, she can add another accomplishment to her resume: Calvin Klein model .

While posing for the brand’s Fall 2022 season, Jennie was shot by Alasdair McLellan in an all-black ensemble. Her outfit featured a simple bralette with thin upper straps, paired with wide-leg denim jeans. Jennie’s pieces were simple and understated, remaining essentially timeless while being easy to layer with other pieces.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

Though her footwear was not visible, it’s likely the “Solo” singer remained barefoot for the occasion — as many models have been in Calvin Klein’s campaigns over the years. However, her ensemble was so versatile that it could have been paired with any array of shoes, including sneakers, pumps, slides or sandals.

Jennie’s Calvin Klein moment came after the release of Blackpink’s viral music video for “Pink Venom,” which has already garnered 190 million views. One of Jennie’s boldest outfits for the occasion, as shared on Instagram, was a flowing red leopard-printed Alaïa gown with sheer sleeves, legs and a face covering, complete with Chanel jewelry and towering black GCDS platform heels.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

For footwear, Jennie typically opts for chic and classic styles. As a Chanel brand ambassador, the “Lovesick Girls” singer can frequently be seen in the luxury brand’s boots, pumps and sandals. However, she’s also donned heels by Nodaleto, Schutz, Gianvito Rossi and other luxury brands as well. Off-duty, she can be seen in slides, boots and sneakers by Clergerie, Vivienne Westwood, Adidas and Yeezy.

Discover Blackpink’s most stylish looks over the years in the gallery.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 3

Related
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday

Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Goes Peak Barbiecore in Hot Pink to Debut Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’

Click here to read the full article. A mystery is afoot for the new season of “The Voice,” but it’s nothing the show’s judges can’t handle — at least, in a humorous promotional video for the upcoming program. Welcoming new judge Camila Cabello, the Instagram clip finds the “Don’t Go Yet” singer arriving on set in a bright red suit and large gold hoop earrings. Completing her outfit is a gold pendant necklace, as well as a set of red sandals with thin front straps and block heels totaling at least 3-4 inches in height. The pair matches smoothly with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lara Trump Enjoys ‘Girls’ Night Out’ in Orange Bodysuit, High-Waisted Jeans & Hidden Heels With Kimberly Guilfoyle

Lara Trump took color-blocking to Florida for a night out. While at the restaurant Waxins with friends, including Kimberly Guilfoyle, Kimberly Benza, Kristina Melnichenko, Paulina Gretzky and Malin Sandstroem on Saturday, Trump wore a bright orange bodysuit. As seen in a post on Guilfoyle’s Instagram, Trump paired the piece with light blue denim jeans. A brown leather belt finished her look for the Palm Beach Gardens occasion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle) The former “Real News Update” host’s footwear wasn’t visible. However, due to the area’s climate and the summer weather, it’s likely she wore a pair...
POTUS
SheKnows

Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Gets the Supermodel Treatment With Stylish 'Vogue Japan' Cover

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve is stepping up big time in her modeling career. The 24-year-old model showed off the October 2022 cover of Vogue Japan with her gorgeous face on it. Wearing a chic Louis Vuitton sweatshirt as a dress and a slick, high ponytail, Eve looked stunning in her dewy makeup and bold red lip. (See the photo HERE.) She seemed thrilled at the honor to be on the cover of such a prestigious fashion magazine, writing, “VOGUE JAPAN COVER !!!” while tagging the creative team who assisted with the photoshoot. She added, “Thank you thank you thank you !!!” ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Jennie Kim
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Denim Jeans#Hbo#Chanel#Gcds
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
NFL
WWD

Zoey Deutch Wears Valentino Minidress With Silver Beaded Details on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Zoey Deutch is continuing her press-tour style streak with another standout look. The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night to promote her new Hulu dark comedy “Not Okay.” For the occasion, Deutch wore a black Valentino minidress with silver beaded embellishments from the design house’s fall 2022 promenade collection.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Bullet Train' Los Angeles PremiereInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour Fashion During the appearance, Deutch gave insight into the film’s plot. “‘Not Okay’ is a satire about a girl named Danni Sanders...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

All the photos Jennifer Lopez shared from her wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is sharing official wedding photos after saying "I do" (again) to Ben Affleck. On Tuesday, Lopez — who married Affleck at his 87-acre Riceboro, Ga., estate on Saturday, one month after they legally wed in Las Vegas — teased her bridal looks on social media. "First...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection

Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

149K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy