hiawathaworldonline.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Topeka
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Topeka, KS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WIBW
2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students from Kansas and five others from around the nation have been admitted to K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as high school seniors through its Early Admission Program. Kansas State University says on Monday, Aug. 29, the College of Veterinary Medicine announced its new...
1350kman.com
K-State President Linton on student debt, enrollment
Debate continues in the public sphere over whether the action will do enough to stimulate the economy. Critics say it doesn’t do enough to solve the high cost of going to college. Kansas State University President Dr. Richard Linton says working with the state and federal government on scholarship opportunities becomes part of the portfolio for higher education.
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
K-StateSports
‘To Come Back Here is Remarkable’
Nine-time national coach of the year Randy Cole sits in his office and all around him history begins to swirl. Plaques and framed honors and a Kansas State diploma sit high atop the second level of his desk. A large unhung poster depicting a runner high on a mountain settles upon a nearby chair while a bookcase is full of books related to the passion that has directed his steps for more than four decades.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia volleyball goes 3-2 in McPherson Tournament
The Emporia High School volleyball team began its season with a third-place finish at the AVCTL preseason volleyball tournament in McPherson on Saturday. “I think we did pretty good,” head coach Ping Wang said. “[The girls] all played as expected. The two teams we lost to, we lost in three [games] and they were pretty close.”
Emporia gazette.com
George L. Wells
George L. Wells, 72, of Emporia passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home. George was born December 24, 1949 in Emporia. He is preceded in death by his parents, George H. Wells and Melissa Johnson as well as his brothers, Gary Klinger and Bill, Jim, and Fred Wells.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia gymnastics preparing for season
The Emporia High School gymnastics team practices bright and early in the morning – beginning at 6 a.m. before school. But there is a pretty good reason for this. “We do early mornings since a lot of the girls also do cheer, so they have practice for that in the afternoons,” head coach Angela Podrebarac said. “They are also able to use this facility [at Skywalkers Gymnastics] in the afternoons if they like when they offer classes.
Single-vehicle crash east of Topeka on US-40
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-40 and SE Shadden in Tecumseh Monday morning. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, no lanes are closed but drivers are encouraged to use caution.
Kickoff Countdown: Five debuts as Kansas State's starting quarterback
Kansas State's football season is now just five days away and we're counting down to the 2022 kickoff in Manhattan with a variety of statistical pieces. With Adrian Martinez prepared to make his starting debut in a Wildcat uniform on Saturday against South Dakota, we look back at five previous K-State quarterbacks since 2000 who also made their starting debuts in purple during season openers. Here's how each faired.
WIBW
Calamar senior apartment project resumes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments. Now people are seeing something new at the construction site for a senior apartment...
WIBW
Topeka woman recovers in Smith Co. hospital after vehicle rolls into field
SMITH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman recovered from serious injuries in a Smith Co. hospital on Sunday after her vehicle rolled into a field. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 79 on Kansas Highway 9 - about 8 miles west of Gaylord - with reports of an injury accident.
KVOE
Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading
Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
Emporia gazette.com
Shirley Jo Krueger
Home in North Newton, KS. John W. and Mabel Holt Freeman. moved to Emporia in the late 1950’s. John died on April 24, 1999. Shirley continued to live in. Emporia and eventually settled in the Newton area in 2009. Survivors include her sons, John Krueger and wife Vicki. of...
Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital
JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Jerome Tang Shows Up at Frat Darty To Fire Up K-State Students
Time and time again, Kansas State is proving to have made a homerun hire with the hiring of Jerome Tang. He has yet to coach a game for the Wildcats, but he is doing all the little things to bring the energy back to the basketball program and into “The Octagon of Doom”.
Emporia gazette.com
MIAA releases preseason cross country coaches polls
The MIAA released their Preseason Cross Country Coaches Poll on Friday. Emporia State is slated for eighth on the men’s side and tenth in the women’s competition. The top of the women’s poll was tight with five teams getting at least one first-place vote. Neb.-Kearney and Central Missouri tied for first with 125 points despite the Lopers enjoying a 5-2 advantage in first place votes. Pittsburg State was third with 121 points and two first-place votes to edge out Northwest Missouri who received three first-place votes but only 120 total points. Rogers State was in fifth with 97 points and picked up the remaining first-place vote.
Two injured in crash at Claflin Rd, College Ave on Friday
MANHATTAN - Around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26th, Riley County Police officers responded to the report of an injury crash at the intersection of Claflin Rd. and College Ave. Officers found 21-year old, McKenzie Handley, driving a 2006 Toyota Camry had rear-ended a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by 22-year...
