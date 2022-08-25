Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Dr. Ann Carlisle
Dr. Ann Carlisle, formerly of Coldwater, passed away July 10, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 25, at The Loft Collective 2504 W. Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO. from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Dutcher Funeral Home, Coldwater is assisting the family. She was born to Rolph and Helen...
Commission on Aging to begin offering meals for qualified seniors on October 1
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – There will be a change in the way meals are served for qualified seniors in Branch County on October 1 following action last Thursday by the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency Board of Health. They went against a recommendation from the Program, Policy and Appeals...
KCC Branch County Community Chorus accepting new members for this season
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Do you like to sing? Here’s your chance to sing for the Kellogg Community College’s Branch County Community Chorus. They are accepting new members for its 2022-23 concert season and will host an open house for new members prior to the group’s first rehearsal on Tuesday, September 6.
Coldwater boys tennis go 1-2 in quad meet at Heritage Park
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater went 1-2 on Saturday in a quad meet they hosted on Saturday at Heritage Park. The Cardinals defeated Jackson 7-1 but lost to Jackson Northwest and Three Rivers by 7-1 scores. Sam Larr was 2-1 at number four singles. Jon Niedzwiecki and Manny Ortiz...
Coldwater drops football opener at Grand Ledge
GRAND LEDGE, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinals kicked off the 2022 high school football season with a 34-7 loss at Grand Ledge. The Comets scored in every quarter and collected 380 yards of total offense compared to 172 for the Cardinals. Grand Ledge kept Coldwater off the board until Zach Coffing’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:24 left in the game.
BCSD and UCPD assist St. Joe deputies during early Monday morning chase
COLON, MI (WTVB) – A pursuit which started in Colon ended Monday morning when the 17-year-old driver crashed in Calhoun County just north of the Branch County line. According to authorities, the teen was driving a white Mustang that was speeding and had no plates when the pursuit started just before 8:00 a.m..
Tompkins enters pleas to meth and stalking charges as part of plea bargain
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater man who was facing numerous methamphetamine and aggravated stalking charges entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court. A court spokesperson says 27-year-old Dylan Tompkins entered guilty pleas to charges of dealing or manufacturing meth and aggravated...
Motorcyclist injured in Hillsdale County Friday afternoon crash
AMBOY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured Friday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning vehicle. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Pioneer Road north of East Territorial Road. Deputies say 62-year-old Melissa Sue Lipps...
BUSINESS BEAT: Busy September for Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It will be a busy September for the Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce which will be highlighted by the Chamber’s 40th Golf Classic on September 9. Other events next month include the next meeting of the Young Professionals at the Chamber office on Division Street at 5:00 p.m. on September 13.
Cardinal soccer team falls on the road to Fruitport
FRUITPORT, MI (WTVB) – In playing their third game in four days, the Coldwater High School boys varsity team lost 5-0 at Fruitport Saturday. The Cardinals were down 1-0 at the half, before conceding four second half goals. Fruitport outshot Coldwater 19-14, but the Cardinals couldn’t find the back...
Bronson’s boys and Union City’s girls finish first at Colon Kick Off X-Country meet, Hathaways take gold medals
COLON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson and Union City cross country teams took part in the Colon Magi Kick Off meet on Saturday with the Bronson boys and the Union City girls recording first place finishes. The Vikings won the boys meet with 30 points following by the Chargers...
Thousands without power after Monday’s severe storms
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – A line of severe thunderstorms that packed wind gusts of nearly 60 miles per hour raced through the area late Monday afternoon leaving thousands without power. Branch County was under a severe thunderstorm warning when the line of storms went through between 4:30 p.m....
August turning out to be a soggy month in Branch County
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Monday’s rainfall is adding to an already soggy month of August in Branch County. As of 7:00 a.m. Monday morning, the M.S.U. Extension Service weather station at the Bloom Dairy Farm measured nine-tenths of an inch of rain since midnight. That included 82-hundredths...
Storms cause power outages, damage to trees, and downed power lines across multiple counties
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Severe thunderstorms ripping through West Michigan Monday afternoon, August 29, following warm and muggy air that was prevalent earlier in the day. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issuing a severe thunderstorm warning at 3:40 p.m. for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kent, Kalamazoo, Ottawa,...
BHS wins season-opening game for first time in 11 years
BRUSHEY PRAIRIE, IN (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings scored their first season-opening win in 11 years on Friday night as they defeated Prairie Heights 20-7. Boston Bucklin threw a pair of touchdown passes to give Bronson a 12-0 advantage at halftime. Drew Norton and Devlin Duff caught the TD...
