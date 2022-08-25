ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSMV

Clarksville PD responds to crash causing major delays

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a major crash and said it may cause significant traffic congestion and cause delays for parents picking up students at Richview Middle School and Clarksville High School. The crash happened at Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road around...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man killed in fatal head-on crash in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 61-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle head-on fatal crash in Hermitage. John Taylor III, 61, of LaVergne was killed on Monday around 7:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike. 37-year-old Kevin Carter was driving south on Hobson Pike when he failed to...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Flown To Hospital After Dog Attack

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after a dog attack on Stone Lane in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say they were called to Stone Lane for a woman that was attacked by a dog and suffered severe injuries to her arms and leg. The...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Spring Hill police investigating bomb threat at McDonald’s

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A McDonald’s at 5431 Main Street was evacuated after a bomb threat. The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating the threat. Officials said people should avoid the area. Spring Hill police said a bomb technician responded to the location to help assist. The threat...
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Donelson bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said one of three people shot at a Donelson bar early Saturday morning has died. Police said Christopher D. Johnson Jr., 45, got into an argument with another man at Lucky’s Bar & Grill, 579 Stewarts Ferry Pike, at 1:45 a.m. and they exchanged gunfire. Johnson and two other victims, a 43-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were struck. All three were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Metro Police said the other two victims are expected to recover.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Bad wreck at Warfield Blvd. and Richview Road

The Clarksville Police Department has responded to a very bad traffic accident at Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road near Richview Middle School and Clarksville High School. The crash occurred at 2:11 p.m., causing significant traffic congestion affecting the school zones on Richview Road.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man charged after allegedly killing two women during argument

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault after he was accused of killing to women during an argument. On Monday, around 3:30 p.m., the Hendersonville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

