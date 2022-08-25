ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Move-in day at Sacramento State

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FX0f9_0hVNoRkz00

Move-in day at Sacramento State University 00:23

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento State University is welcoming thousands of students to campus this week.

The university says more than 3,200 students will be moving into campus housing on Thursday and Friday.

Another 200 students are on the waitlist, officials say.

Rough 80 percent of students will be attending at least one in-person class this fall, the university says – a number not seen since the pandemic shut down the campus more than two years ago.

While the academic year for Sac State began on Wednesday, instruction for the Fall 2022 semester doesn't begin until Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Sacramento

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Sacramento from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Can anyone own a casino in California? | To The Point

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Following the early opening of Sky River Casino in Elk Grove, many community members have made their voices heard about their excitement and opposition to the casino. One ABC10 viewer asks, will other ethnicities have their own casinos in the future?. The Sky River Casino in...
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Education
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
KCRA.com

4 African American employees sue SMUD, allege discrimination within the company

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four African American employees are suing one of Northern California's largest energy companies, accusing the organization of discrimination and retaliation. The employees of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD, believe their race impacted their success within the company. One employee told KCRA 3 she was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento Food Bank To Close Oak Park Location

At 10 a.m. every Monday, a line stretches across the parking lot and out into the street in front of Shiloh Baptist Church in Oak Park. It’s hot, but some congregate outside their cars in patches of shade. Some even bring their own chairs to sit. They’re killing time until the food pantry at Shiloh Baptist opens at 10:30 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eater

Why This Sacramento Starbucks Closed as a ‘Problematic Location’

The staff at Sacramento’s Land Park Starbucks were told their shop was “going dark” on August 25 and just one day later, the store permanently closed and the staff offered roles at other Sacramento locations. The Sacramento Bee reports the 1429 Broadway location was deemed a “problematic location” by the company and quickly shuttered, just one of 20 locations anywhere, and the first in Northern California, to ever opt for such an extreme out.
SACRAMENTO, CA
msn.com

Vacaville man en route to college is missing

Vacaville resident Tyler Kincaid, who recently graduated from Solano Community College, has been missing since Wednesday and his loved ones are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Kincaid reportedly was headed to California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he was transferring to, in a silver-colored 2020 Subaru...
VACAVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sac State#College
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: 'Quite likely' Cal ISO will issue Flex Alerts this week

SACRAMENTO -- Northern California will be in the midst of a heatwave over Labor Day weekend, and with it, increased demand for electricity statewide. The California Independent System Contractor is monitoring above-average temperatures of 10-20 degrees higher, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento. This heatwave is not limited to California, but temperatures are expected to rise along the Western U.S. starting on Wednesday, Aug. 31 into next Tuesday, September 6. The hottest days expected, according to Cal ISO, are Sunday and Monday, September 4 and 5. The state's power grid will monitor Monday and Tuesday due to peak loads that are expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

United Farm Workers joined by thousands in Sacramento at state capitol

SACRAMENTO -— Thousands of people rallied around the United Farm Workers at the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Friday, marking the end of a 335-mile march that started in the Central Valley.The path, first walked in 1966 by Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, was marched again during this 24-day march that consisted of 19 permanent farm worker pilgrims who endured triple-digit temperature days throughout the journey to Sacramento. The group made the journey from Delano to the California State Capitol to urge Gov. Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183, which they say will make it easier...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Sacramento

Person climbs up electrical tower in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Crews have safely brought down a woman who climbed up an electrical tower in Sacramento on Monday morning. The scene was near Stockton Boulevard and Mack Road. Sacramento Fire crews and law enforcement officers responded to the scene. Eventually, with the help of a bucket truck, crews were able to bring the woman down. She has since been taken to the hospital for evaluation. Roads in the area were closed for the duration of the incident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Voters in Sacramento to decide whether city should clear more encampments

SACRAMENTO – Voters in Sacramento will be deciding on whether the city should clear more homeless camps.The issue will be on the November ballot despite a legal challenge from advocates who tried blocking it after a judge sided with the City of Sacramento on Measure O. If passed, Measure O would require the city to create 600 more shelter beds and would allow officials to clear encampments of four or more people – even if the city cannot give them somewhere else to go.Sacramento County also released some grim numbers on Thursday showing the number of homeless deaths last year. Nearly 200 unhoused people died on the streets in 2021. This number is higher than in recent years. Most deaths were due to substance abuse, the statistics show.The county saw the most overall deaths ever last year, with 8,600 reported to the coroner.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Farm workers march from Delano to Sacramento in support of UFW bill

SACRAMENTO – A group of farmworkers making a 355-mile journey across the state will arrive in Sacramento on Thursday.United Farm Workers union members made their way through Stockton on Saturday.The group is making the long journey from Delano to the California State Capitol to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183, which they say will make it easier for farm workers to vote in a union free from intimidation.Marchers are expected to arrive in Southside Park by Thursday afternoon. On Friday, a rally is also planned at the State Capitol. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1st grocery store in 22 years to open in Olivehurst

OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An independent grocery store chain is ending Olivehurst's 22-year run as a food desert in Yuba County, officials announced Monday. Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford made the announcement on Facebook, touting it as a milestone event for the town. He said it's been 22 years since Olivehurst last had a grocery store.
OLIVEHURST, CA
KCRA.com

'It's because I’m a Black man': SMUD lawsuit claims hiring discrimination, workplace retaliation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four African American employees are suing one of Northern California’s largest energy companies, accusing the organization of discrimination and retaliation. The employees of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD, believe their race impacted their success within the company. "It's unfortunate. It's traumatizing. [There are]...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California

SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Casinos in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
81K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy