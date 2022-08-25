Meghan Markle is reflecting on post-royal life as she looks toward her new chapter. The Duchess of Sussex spoke in detail about her most recent endeavors — including her newly-launched "Archetypes" podcast — following her and Prince Harry's royal exit in a rare interview with The Cut, published on Aug. 29. In it, Markle got candid about her decision to leave social media behind (and a potential return to at least one platform), her and Harry's move to Montecito, California, their forthcoming projects with Netflix, and how they're currently teaching their son, Archie, manners. She also discussed how she and the Duke of Sussex found their massive $14.65 million Montecito home.

