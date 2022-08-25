ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Infernal Machine: Exclusive Trailer for New Guy Pearce Psychological Thriller

Guy Pearce stars as an author haunted by the legacy of his own notorious book in the upcoming psychological thriller The Infernal Machine. IGN has the exclusive new trailer for writer-director Andrew Hunt’s film, which you can watch via the player above or the embed below. We also have the exclusive poster for the film, which can also be found below.
Daniel Craig Forgot His Knives Out Accent While Making Glass Onion

Daniel Craig’s southern accent when he returns as detective Benoit Blanc may sound a bit different in the sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Partly because Craig worked on a more “grounded” Southern accent for the role, but also because he forgot how to do the accent from the first movie.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: Watch the Trailer for the Movie Starring Daniel Radcliffe

Check out the fun trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, an upcoming movie starring Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood. Daniel Radcliffe is “Weird” Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Official Trailer

House of the Dragon - Episode 2 Review

Warning: the below contains full spoilers for House of the Dragon's second episode, which aired on Aug. 28 on HBO. If you're not caught up, check out our spoiler-free review of last week's premiere. At the end of the strong opening episode to this Game Of Thrones spin-off, everything seemed...
Twisted Metal TV Series Has Wrapped Filming of Its First Season

Peacock's Twisted Metal TV series has officially wrapped filming of its first season, and the team celebrated by eating ice cream that was handed out of the back of Sweet Tooth's truck. The news was shared by Twisted Metal showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith, who also wrote a few words and...
