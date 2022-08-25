Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Millicent's Prosthesis
The Millicent's Prosthesis is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can increase dexterity and attack power when worn. Part of the golden prosthesis used by Millicent. The hand is locked into a fist that once raised a sword aloft. Boosts dexterity and raises attack power with successive attacks. The despair of sweet betrayal transformed Millicent from a mere bud into a magnificent flower. And one day, she will be reborn - as a beautiful scarlet valkyrie.
IGN
Battlefield 2042 - 16 Minutes of Season 2 Gameplay
Battlefield 2042 is introducing a slew of content for Season 2: Master of Arms. See the new specialist, Crawford, new weapons and vehicle, all on the new map, Stranded. 00:00 - Breakthrough (Interior) 05:49 - Breakthrough (Exterior) 10:04 - Conquest (New Vehicle Gameplay) 13:48 - Conquest (Infantry Gameplay) This gameplay...
IGN
The Infernal Machine: Exclusive Trailer for New Guy Pearce Psychological Thriller
Guy Pearce stars as an author haunted by the legacy of his own notorious book in the upcoming psychological thriller The Infernal Machine. IGN has the exclusive new trailer for writer-director Andrew Hunt’s film, which you can watch via the player above or the embed below. We also have the exclusive poster for the film, which can also be found below.
IGN
Tabantha Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Tabantha Region Shrines. There are a total of 6 Tabantha Shrines in BotW. See the list below for how to find, access, and complete each of the Shrines.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Why the 3rd Anniversary Is the Perfect Time to Jump Into Pokémon Masters EX
On August 28, Pokémon Masters EX will be celebrating its third anniversary, and there are big plans for the mobile game that features an ever-expanding original story, team-ups between the most iconic Pokémon and Trainers of all-time, and so much more. While all of the exciting details on...
IGN
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Fiona is one of the characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 who can recruit to join your team. This Hero can be unlocked by completing the required Hero Quest - Transparent Dreams. On this page, you can find details about Fiona's class, character overview as well as their skills. Fiona Character...
IGN
64 - Live@Alcatraz
This Datapoint is found in the waters off the North-Eastern coast of the Isle of Spires. To get there, head for the North-Eastern peninsula of the island and bring up the map screen. To the North is some Stealth Kelp (represented as dark splotches on the map), forming a sort of ring. It'll be right on the edge of the map, and directly East of the Horus smashed into the Golden Gate Bridge.
IGN
The Radical History of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Video Games
After dozens of video game appearances over more than 30 years, the world’s most fearsome fighting team have come full circle and returned to their iconic 2D roots in 2022. It hasn’t always been a totally tubular ride for the Turtles, though; here’s a tour of the video game history of the famous heroes in a half-shell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
The (Unsurprising) Cancellation of Netflix's Resident Evil Series - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Coming as a complete shock to no one, Netflix has canceled its take on the Resident Evil franchise. While the Capcom survival horror show debuted in the Top 10 Netflix ranking, the series fell off in the following weeks. #ResidentEvil on #Netflix might have had potential, but it seemingly didn’t resonate with fans. In other entertainment news, the Peacock Twisted Metal live-action series has wrapped production. And a message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
IGN
69 - Revisiting the Mind Upload
This Isle of Spires Datapoint is found in City Hall, the domed building just West of the Relic Ruins in the middle of the island. It'll be the site of some Clamberjaws (so the place is still filled with monkeys!). To get to it, bring up the map and locate...
IGN
Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed Video Review
Reviewed by Dan Stapleton. Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed does a fine job of updating the 2006 original to look like a modern game, but that game was a fairly unambitious sequel that didn’t do much to evolve its gameplay. And while I’d be fine with a somewhat repetitive story that breaks up its missions with comedy, this is some solid C+ material that only occasionally lands a chuckle – and more often some serious cringes. Split-screen co-op makes it more enjoyable to blast through and combat does eventually get tougher when bulkier enemies join the fray, but by and large it’s more of the same B-movie sci-fi homage without a lot of brain-popping new ideas.
IGN
'All-New Mafia Game' Confirmed to be in Development
After months of rumors, Hangar 13 confirmed today that a brand-new Mafia game is under development, though it remains to be seen whether it will be titled Mafia 4. The news came from a Mafia 20th anniversary interview with Hangar 13 General Manager Roman Hladík and Head of Production and Media Director Tomáš Hřebíček. They pair took the time to look back on the franchise's journey over the past 20 years before Hladík got to the news.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
House of the Dragon - Episode 2 Review
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for House of the Dragon's second episode, which aired on Aug. 28 on HBO. If you're not caught up, check out our spoiler-free review of last week's premiere. At the end of the strong opening episode to this Game Of Thrones spin-off, everything seemed...
IGN
Netflix’s Resident Evil Cancelled After Only One Season
Netflix has cancelled its Resident Evils series just after one season. The company is not going to renew the live-action adaptation of the survival horror video game series by Capcom, Deadline reports. The show debuted on the streaming platform on July 14 consisting of eight episodes in its first season.
IGN
House of the Dragon Finally Reveals Its Opening Sequence
After introducing its first episode without traditional opening credits, House of the Dragon has revealed its full opening sequence, and it's sporting a familiar theme that long-time fans will be happy to hear again. Co-creators Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochni told ET that they opted to forego an opening sequence...
IGN
Gamescom 2022: The Biggest Announcements, Trailers, and Previews
Gamescom is always one of the biggest conventions of the year, and 2022 was no different. While there weren't any megaton announcements, we were treated to reveals and updates for some truly exciting games like Dead Island 2, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, The Callisto Protocol, and more. Gamescom...
IGN
Twisted Metal TV Series Has Wrapped Filming of Its First Season
Peacock's Twisted Metal TV series has officially wrapped filming of its first season, and the team celebrated by eating ice cream that was handed out of the back of Sweet Tooth's truck. The news was shared by Twisted Metal showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith, who also wrote a few words and...
IGN
Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder - Disney+ Streaming Release Date Trailer
Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder will be streaming on Disney+ on September 8. Watch the latest teaser for another look at the movie starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, and Chris Pratt.
IGN
Sword Expert Reacts To The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Watch a sword expert react to The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. How realistic is the Battle of the Pelennor Fields? We got sword expert Matt Easton to look at the most iconic battle of the War of the Ring, from J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, and break down this massive battle between The Witch King and Gondor, Rohan's armies.
Comments / 0