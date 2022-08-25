ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burn ban remains in effect for Grimes County, despite recent rains

Even as splashes of rain continue to bless parts of the area, Grimes County is asking folks too please refrain from burning anything just yet. Commissioner’s gathered in a special meeting on Monday afternoon, with the burn ban being one of the agenda items. Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly spoke, and said after talking with the fire chiefs of the county, he recommends no change.
