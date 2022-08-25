Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
navasotanews.com
Small glider aircraft makes Friday afternoon emergency landing at Navasota High School
No injuries were reported after a small glider aircraft made an emergency landing behind Navasota High School on Friday. The cause for the landing has yet to be released. Navasota Fire, police, and Texas DPS assisted in clearing the scene. Classes resumed as normal through the afternoon.
navasotanews.com
Burn ban remains in effect for Grimes County, despite recent rains
Even as splashes of rain continue to bless parts of the area, Grimes County is asking folks too please refrain from burning anything just yet. Commissioner’s gathered in a special meeting on Monday afternoon, with the burn ban being one of the agenda items. Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly spoke, and said after talking with the fire chiefs of the county, he recommends no change.
navasotanews.com
Madisonville man, and former Bedias resident, faces assault on officer charge after fight while already in jail
A fight in the Brazos County jail which ends with an officer being assaulted adds a litany of additional charges to those already facing a Madisonville man, and former Bedias resident. The incident happened last Thursday, when officers responded to an area of the jail to break up a fight...
