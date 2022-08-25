ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mental health expert warns that new restrictions on abortion care will cause "psychological harms"

By Rachel Diamond
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago

This article was originally published on The Conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2p5x_0hVNnjey00

"I'm struggling a bit this morning," a client of mine stated at the start of our session the morning of June 24, 2022. "I just heard on the news about the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. There was so much for me to process I had to turn it off."

While this client did not have personal experience with elective abortion, she had a complicated reproductive history that included a recent pregnancy in which she was unsure if the baby would survive. In our session that day, she recognized how privileged she was to have had a medical team that communicated with her about all available options and potential outcomes for her and the baby. Most importantly, she acknowledged the significance of having a say in the decisions about her reproductive care.

Our session came hours after the fall of Roe, which overturned 50 years of abortion rights. I spent time in that session, and many others that week, with clients talking through the "what-ifs."

As a therapist and scholar specializing in the mental health of people during the perinatal period, the time frame during pregnancy and postpartum, I've witnessed firsthand the psychological impacts of reproductive traumas across pregnancy and after childbirth. This gives me insights into how new restrictions on reproductive health care from overturning Roe are inextricably linked to psychological well-being.

Research supports the need for abortion access

Before Roe was overturned, research already demonstrated the importance of access to safe abortions. The landmark Turnaway Study, conducted from 2008 to 2013, examined the effects of receiving versus being denied a wanted abortion by studying health outcomes of nearly 1,000 women seeking abortions at 30 facilities across the U.S.

Results from that study demonstrated that people were more likely to experience elevated psychological issues, such as anxiety and depression, when denied an abortion compared with people who received one. The study also demonstrated individuals who were denied an abortion were more likely to experience long-term economic hardship and intimate partner violence.

Other research has also shown an increased risk of suicide for individuals not able to legally terminate an unwanted pregnancy.

Additionally, research shows most women who have an abortion feel they made the right decision. Over 95% of women in a 2020 study reported that abortion was the right decision when looking back over five years, with previous research also supporting these findings. Yet some states continue to put mandatory waiting periods and counseling into place based on unfounded assumptions that people will regret their decision and have negative psychological consequences.

How abortion bans affect mental health

The perinatal period places people at an increased risk for the onset and relapse of mental health disorders. The increased restrictions on receiving abortion care coupled with proven risk factors for perinatal mood and anxiety disorders could increase people's risks for psychological suffering.

With the overturning of Roe, experts expect that half of U.S. states will ban abortion health care in the coming months. While this is an ever-evolving landscape, as of late August 2022, 10 states have full abortion bans and five states have banned abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

A 2019 study projected there would be an approximately 13% reduction in U.S. abortions in the immediate aftermath of a Roe reversal because of new state restrictions and increased travel distances to get to facilities in states permitting abortions. This equates to between 93,546 and 143,561 women being prevented from having a wanted abortion in the first year post-Roe.

Current statistics suggest that perinatal mental health disorders affect 1 in 5 women throughout pregnancy and postpartum and upwards of 34% report a traumatic birth. Risk factors such as negative emotions surrounding childbirth and a perceived lack of control increase the likelihood for experiencing birth trauma. These risk factors are consistent with what a person would face when seeking a wanted abortion and being denied access to reproductive health care.

More risk for those who are already vulnerable

Some sectors of the U.S. population are disproportionately more vulnerable to developing perinatal mood and anxiety disorders than others. Roughly 1 in 3 women of color and up to 60% of low-income women experience mental health concerns during pregnancy or in the year after childbirth. Historically, Black and Hispanic women also have disproportionately higher abortion rates than white women, as do low-income women.

In a survey of more than 1,000 abortion patients who were asked about their reasons for having abortions, 48% of women indicated they did not want to be a single parent or that they were having relationship problems. These are two more proven factors associated with risk for perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

Not only are there increased mental health risks for parents of color and those who are economically disadvantaged, single or experiencing relationship distress, but there are also concerning disparities among these groups in rates for starting and staying in treatment during the perinatal period.

As abortion services become increasingly restricted across the U.S., there are lesser anticipated impacts on reproductive health care that will also have immense psychological effects. For example, parents who would have otherwise terminated the pregnancy because of severe birth defects or fatal medical issues detected in the fetus will no longer have this option in some states.

There is already a dearth of resources and support for families of children with disabilities and complex developmental and medical needs, despite the known higher risk for parental stress and relational difficulties between partners. At this point it is not clear whether necessary expansion for supports will occur as the needs increase.

Accessing supports post-Roe

In states with abortion bans, there will be dramatic disparities in people's ability to access abortions. For accurate and up-to-date information on safe and legal abortion care, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provides information about Americans' rights to reproductive health care and resources.

With time, the short- and long-term psychological impacts of the post-Roe era will unfold. What is certain now is that mental health providers should be preparing themselves to respond to the mental health needs of individuals denied abortion care as a result of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Rachel Diamond, Clinical Training Director and Assistant Professor of Couple and Family Therapy, Adler University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

Black Therapist Fired After Urging Black Men To Seek Therapy on TikTok

Cleveland-based mental health therapist Shabree Rawls went viral for a passionate message urging Black men to seek therapy and learn to expand their “emotional vocabulary.” And soon after things started to spiral.  In her first two-minute clip, Rawls said, “It’s so your life can be easier. Don’t you want to be able to communicate with […] The post Black Therapist Fired After Urging Black Men To Seek Therapy on TikTok  appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Linus Mental Health#Health Disparities#Medical Services#Linus Women Health#Diseases#General Health
Salon

When an ER doctor becomes an ER patient

Pushed through the ER entrance on a gurney. A voice directed the medics to a treatment bay. Hands removed my shirt and attached wires to my chest and finger. Monitors stood at my head, passing judgments. I eyed the fast heart rate and low oxygen level in my blood as if the numbers belonged to someone else. In Providence, Rhode Island, where I'm an ER doc, these monitors are my allies. Now, I was in a North Carolina ER, sweat-soaked, breathing hard, caked in vomit, and my scalp a bloody mess.
HEALTH
nypressnews.com

High blood pressure warning: Nation’s favourite hot drink can cause a ‘dramatic spike’

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is commonly branded the “silent killer” because it raises your risk of heart disease without warning. High blood pressure forces your heart to work harder to pump blood around the body and this extra effort can spur on a heart attack. Luckily, your diet can provide a buffer against high blood pressure. However, there are some hidden risks.
HEALTH
The Verge

Facebook removed a Planned Parenthood post sharing information about abortion pills

Facebook removed a Planned Parenthood of Michigan post that shared resources for medication abortions earlier this month, as first reported by the Michigan Advance. The post, shared on the organization’s Facebook page, explained what a medication abortion is, linked to an article outlining online abortion pill providers, and noted the organization was proud to offer medication abortion to patients, according to Motherboard. A Facebook alert shows the post was flagged as going against community standards, and the post was restricted so that the public would not see it.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
scitechdaily.com

Cheaper and Safer: A New Effective Treatment for Abnormal Blood Vessel Formations

A new study finds that thalidomide can treat abnormal blood vessel formations. The same properties of thalidomide, the prevention of blood vessel development (anti-angiogenesis), which resulted in birth defects when it was administered to pregnant women, have sparked interest in its therapeutic potential in other domains. Professor Miikka Vikkula of...
SCIENCE
Salon

Counties with more slaves in 1860 have higher gun ownership rates today, study finds

Though the Civil War was over 150 years ago, the social fabric of the United States still suffers from the country's former divisions. Cultural and political values are split between the so-called free counties and the former slave counties, which existed in 15 states (only 11 of which seceded during the Civil War). Now, a new study has shown one of the most peculiar, yet perhaps unsurprising, divisions between former slaveholding and free parts of the U.S.: the prevalence of slavery in a given county correlates closely to the prevalence of firearms owned by its residents.
POLITICS
MedicalXpress

Evening dosing of blood pressure medication not better than morning dosing

A pragmatic randomized trial in more than 21,000 patients with high blood pressure followed for over five years has concluded that protection against heart attack, stroke and vascular death is not affected by whether antihypertensive medications are taken in the morning or evening. The late breaking research is presented in a Hot Line session today at ESC Congress 2022 and contradicts previous findings that suggested a very large cardiovascular benefit of night-time dosing.
HEALTH
Healthline

Disorders of the Liver and Pancreas: Symptoms and Treatment

A range of disorders can affect your liver and pancreas. Various conditions can make it difficult for these organs to perform the essential tasks your body needs to digest food, absorb nutrients, and handle toxins. Some liver and pancreas conditions are acute and can be treated and resolved quickly. Other...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Montanan

Medical professionals speak out against proposed vaccine rule for childcare centers

The Department of Public Health and Human Services heard public comment on Thursday about a proposed rule change that would loosen vaccination requirements at childcare centers. Under the new rule, children attending childcare care centers would be able to obtain a religious exemption for vaccinations against diseases like polio and measles. Additionally, the rule would […] The post Medical professionals speak out against proposed vaccine rule for childcare centers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedCity News

CMS calls on states to tie Medicaid payments to quality measures for nursing homes

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is asking states to use Medicaid payments to incentivize better outcomes for nursing home residents and improve staffing. CMS issued a bulletin on Monday detailing actions states can take to improve care in nursing homes. The initiatives outlined can be implemented immediately through the Medicaid state plan, waiver or demonstration process. These include creating a minimum nursing home staffing requirement, reducing resident room crowding, strengthening the Medicare Skilled Nursing Facility Value-based Purchasing program, and reinforcing the safeguards against unnecessary medications and treatments.
HEALTH SERVICES
Salon

Unraveling the interplay of omicron, reinfections, and long COVID

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. The latest COVID-19 surge, caused by a shifting mix of quickly evolving omicron subvariants, appears to be waning, with cases and hospitalizations beginning to fall. Like past COVID waves, this one will leave a lingering imprint in the form of long COVID,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
One Green Planet

Sinkholes Are Becoming a Huge Problem in New York As Officials Deem Climate Change the Cause

Sinkholes are on the rise in New York, and officials have deemed the cause of most to be the climate crisis. Recently, a stretch in the Bronx collapsed, dropping a van into a sinkhole. In a hearing last week, speaking of the incident, the commissioner of the city’s Department of Environmental Protection, Rohit Aggarwala, said, “we will not be able to change our infrastructure as fast as the climate is changing.”
HEALTH
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
154K+
Followers
18K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy